JUST IN: Ousted Border Patrol Chief Gregory Bovino Is Retiring

Border Patrol Commander-at-Large Gregory Bovino is retiring at the end of March, shortly after he was ousted from leading President Donald Trump’s crackdown on illegal immigration in Minnesota earlier this year.

Bovino announced his retirement in an exclusive interview with Breitbart on Monday.

“The greatest honor of my entire life was to work alongside Border Patrol agents on the border and in the interior of the United States in some of the most challenging conditions the agency has ever faced,” Bovino said.

He added, “Watching these agents out there giving it their all in some of the most dangerous of environments we have ever faced was humbling.”

CBS News immigration reporter Camilo Montoya-Galvez reported the same news to his followers on X.

Bovino is leaving Border Patrol after nearly 30 years at the agency. He was a key member of Trump’s push to deport illegal immigration in the year after he returned to the White House, with Bovino overseeing raids in Los Angeles, Chicago, and New Orleans, among other cities.

Outspoken Border Patrol official Gregory Bovino is retiring at the end of this month, sources tell CBS News. Earlier in the Trump administration, Bovino was deployed to major cities across the U.S., to oversee sweeping and often controversial immigration raids. — Camilo Montoya-Galvez (@camiloreports) March 16, 2026

He also led the operation in Minnesota alongside DHS Secretary Kristi Noem, but both of them have since been replaced.

Bovino was removed from Minnesota after the shooting deaths of Alex Pretti and Renee Good in January, soon after he told reporters that Pretti was looking to “massacre” immigration agents. Trump had White House Border Czar Tom Homan replace Noem and Bovino as the top immigration boss in Minnesota afterwards.

Here are some more details on the operations Bovino oversaw, per Breitbart’s story:

The Los Angeles operations during the summer of 2025 would net the agency more than 5,000 illegal alien arrests. Under Bovino, the agents often deployed innovative methods and, on one occasion, saw Border Patrol agents conceal themselves within a Penske cargo truck to conduct immigration operations at an unofficial day labor location dubbed “Operation Trojan Horse.” Interior immigration enforcement operations would later move to Chicago, where “Operation Midway Blitz” would lead to more than 3,000 illegal alien arrests over several months in northern Illinois, according to the Department of Homeland Security.

The report noted Bovino is currently the chief patrol agent of the El Centro Sector, where Bovino started his career in 1996. He did not say what he will do next.

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