‘Your Legacy Is Already Being Destroyed’: Alex Jones Berates Trump Over Self-Inflicted ‘Wounds’

Conspiracy theorist and InfoWars host Alex Jones berated President Donald Trump on Monday for “troubling” actions Jones said are destroying his presidential legacy.

Jones began his eight-minute video posted to X by deriding Trump for “coming to the defense of Mark Levin” in the Fox News host’s war of words with podcaster Megyn Kelly, saying it’s a symbol of a larger problem.

Jones said Trump’s defense “is extremely troubling,” arguing, “‘It’s these evil, terrible people who aren’t MAGA’ attacking him and that Trump’s coming to his aid. Mark Levin, Ben Shapiro, and others have been all over the conservative circuit, CPAC, their own shows, TPUSA, saying Tucker Carlson is not MAGA, Alex Jones is not MAGA, other people that are supposed to be excommunicated.”

“But let’s get one thing straight here,” Jones said. “I was around a lot longer than Trump, politically, and I’ve never been MAGA — I’m 1776. I’ve supported the aims of Make America Great Again so far. Now all those definitions are changing.”

Jones continued:

But what Trump’s really doing here is attacking his critics. He wants to say, “Don’t attack me in the Iran war.” He wants to say, “Leave Mark Levin alone, he’s the litmus test.” He’s calling for censorship, all the rest of it on people like Tucker Carlson and myself, “or I will say you’re not part of my movement.” Well, Trump, you don’t have to worry about that, people are already very upset with you and already understand that your legacy is already being destroyed by you breaking your promise about this war, and a lot of the other things you’ve done, like no prosecutions of the deep state. So, if you want to continue to self-inflict wounds on your own name and political dynasty, I’m sad about that, but, you know, that’s your life. You can do it. We’re going to stay true to our populist conservative nationalist Christian ideas that you rode in on and that we launched. I’ve been promoting these issues for 30-plus years. Mark Levin, Ben Shapiro, and all your darlings were Never Trumpers and attacked you.

“So, just enjoy the political nursing home you’re in, the waiting room to the rest of eternity,” Jones concluded. “As for those of us who are still engaged, still informed — we’re gonna move forward with the America first agenda, and 1776, worldwide — that’s the facts.”

Jones shared the clip on social media with the caption, “If Trump is trying to commit political suicide, and hand the Congress over to the Democrats, he is doing an excellent job…”

🚨🚨Trump tells his supporters you must worship the NEVER TRUMPER NEOCON, Mark Levin, or you are excommunicated from MAGA!!🚨🚨 If Trump is trying to commit political suicide, and hand the Congress over to the Democrats, he is doing an excellent job… pic.twitter.com/BeDTCBoXKZ — Alex Jones (@RealAlexJones) March 16, 2026

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