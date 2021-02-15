JUST IN: Pelosi Announces House Will Form 9/11-Style Commission to Investigate Capitol Attack

Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) announced on Monday that the House would be forming an “independent 9/11 type commission” to investigate the Jan. 6 violent insurrection at the Capitol, and requesting additional funding for security at the Capitol and for members of Congress.

In a statement released by her office, Pelosi stated that it was “clear” from the evidence presented during former President Donald Trump’s second impeachment trial and the findings by Gen. Russel Honoré “that we must get to the truth of how this happened.”

She emphasized the necessity of the commission by saying the reason was “[t]o protect our security, our security, our security.” The focus of the investigation will be “the facts and causes” related to the “domestic terrorist attack” upon the Capitol, including those “related to the interference with the peaceful transfer of power,” and “the preparedness and response” of the Capitol Police and other federal, staten and local law enforcement agencies in the area.

It was also important, Pelosi concluded, to “put forth a supplemental appropriation to provide for the safety of Members and the security of the Capitol.”

Pelosi says the House will take steps to form a 9/11-style commission to investigate the events of Jan. 6, and calls for a new round of funding for security of the Capitol and for lawmakers. pic.twitter.com/ftV9ScvU2u — Andrew Desiderio (@AndrewDesiderio) February 15, 2021

——

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]