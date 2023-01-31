JUST IN: Poll of George Santos Congressional District Reveals Overwhelming Bipartisan Support for His Resignation

Time and again, the refrain from Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) and other leading House Republicans — when it comes to the fate of Rep. George Santos (R-NY)‚ has been that they won’t move to oust him from Congress because the voters want him there. But as it turns out, the voters of New York’s 3rd congressional district really, really, really do not want George Santos in Congress.

According to a new survey of the congressman’s district from Newsday and Siena College, voters in New York’s 3rd want Santos to resign by an overwhelming margin. In all, 78 percent of voters in the district believe that Santos should step down over the massive deceptions about his personal history, as well as the major campaign finance questions plaguing him. That number includes 71 percent of Republicans who want him out of Congress, along with 89 percent of Democrats. Just 13 percent of his constituents believe he should stay in office, with 9 percent saying they don’t have an opinion.

The congressman’s favorability in his district checks in at a disastrous 7 percent, with 83 percent holding an unfavorable view of their congressman.

Despite a host of bizarre scandals surrounding the congressman, he currently remains in his post and has even been seated on committees.

