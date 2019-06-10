Justin Amash Steps Down from House Freedom Caucus Following Public Comments on Impeachment

Congressman Justin Amash, the House Republican who received significant attention for saying the Mueller report revealed impeachable conduct by President Donald Trump, has stepped down from the House Freedom Caucus.

Amash not only said that the President engaged in impeachable conduct, but also called out Bill Barr‘s summary letter “deliberately misrepresented” Mueller’s report and his Republican colleagues for their responses to his assessment.

Republicans were so incensed that the House Freedom Caucus––of which Amash is a founding member––formally condemned him last month.

Tonight CNN is reporting that Amash has officially stepped down from the House Freedom Caucus, saying he didn’t want to “be a further distraction for the group”:

[Amash] told CNN in March that he had stopped going to Freedom Caucus meetings after clashing for months with members over the group’s direction under Trump. He told CNN he had attended a House Freedom Caucus board meeting before House votes on Monday night to announce he would step aside from both the board and the group as a whole. The other members didn’t know he would be going to the meeting. “It was a positive meeting. It wasn’t negative,” Amash said.

Amash has been criticized by not just fellow House Republicans, but by the head of the RNC and even President Trump himself.

