Justin Amash Calls Out Trump’s Dubious Claim on Iran Attacks: ‘Extremely Dangerous For Our Troops’

By Charlie NashJan 10th, 2020, 4:16 pm

Rep. Justin Amash (I-MI) warned on Friday that when President Donald Trump “lies” about sensitive subjects — such as Iran — it becomes “extremely dangerous” for both American troops and citizens.

After President Trump claimed to Fox News that assassinated Iranian Quds Force Supreme Commander Qasem Soleimani had been plotting to attack “four embassies” — a statement reportedly “more specific” than the one shared with members of Congress — Amash responded on Twitter.

“When President Trump lies or embellishes on a topic this sensitive, and administration officials then parrot his claims to avoid drawing his ire, the situation becomes extremely dangerous for our troops and the American people,” he declared.

Amash left the Republican Party to become an independent in July 2019, in protest of the “partisan death spiral.”

