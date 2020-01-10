Justin Amash Calls Out Trump’s Dubious Claim on Iran Attacks: ‘Extremely Dangerous For Our Troops’

Rep. Justin Amash (I-MI) warned on Friday that when President Donald Trump “lies” about sensitive subjects — such as Iran — it becomes “extremely dangerous” for both American troops and citizens.

After President Trump claimed to Fox News that assassinated Iranian Quds Force Supreme Commander Qasem Soleimani had been plotting to attack “four embassies” — a statement reportedly “more specific” than the one shared with members of Congress — Amash responded on Twitter.

“When President Trump lies or embellishes on a topic this sensitive, and administration officials then parrot his claims to avoid drawing his ire, the situation becomes extremely dangerous for our troops and the American people,” he declared.

Trump claims on Fox that Soleimani had been plotting attacks against four embassies, which appears to be more specific than what members of Congress were told. “I can reveal that I believe it would’ve been four embassies,” Trump said. — Manu Raju (@mkraju) January 10, 2020

He was asked: “Don’t the American people have a right to know what specifically was targeted without revealing methods and sources?”

Trump: “Well I don’t think so, but we will tell you that it was probably going to be the embassy in Baghdad.” — Manu Raju (@mkraju) January 10, 2020

Amash left the Republican Party to become an independent in July 2019, in protest of the “partisan death spiral.”

