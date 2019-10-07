Independent Rep. Justin Amash (I-MI), who made headlines in July for leaving the Republican Party in protest over President Donald Trump, released a statement on Monday following news of the withdrawal of U.S. troops from Syria in the face of Turkish action in the North.

“U.S. forces should not even be in Syria without congressional approval,” Amash declared. “Regardless, Turkey would not take this action without the express consent of the White House. It’s disingenuous for President Trump to suggest it’s all about ‘ISIS fighters’ when the target is Kurdish forces.”

In a series of Twitter posts, Monday, President Trump proclaimed, “The United States was supposed to be in Syria for 30 days, that was many years ago. We stayed and got deeper and deeper into battle with no aim in sight. When I arrived in Washington, ISIS was running rampant in the area. We quickly defeated 100% of the ISIS Caliphate… including capturing thousands of ISIS fighters, mostly from Europe.”

“I was elected on getting out of these ridiculous endless wars, where our great Military functions as a policing operation to the benefit of people who don’t even like the USA. The two most unhappy countries at this move are Russia & China, because they love seeing us bogged down, watching over a quagmire, & spending big dollars to do so,” he continued. “When I took over, our Military was totally depleted. Now it is stronger than ever before. The endless and ridiculous wars are ENDING! We will be focused on the big picture, knowing we can always go back & BLAST!”

President Trump’s withdrawal of troops was criticized by some political commentators, who claimed it was an abandonment of Kurdish allies.

