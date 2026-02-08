Elon Musk Vows to Pay Legal Fees for Any Epstein Victim Who ‘Speaks the Truth’ 

Elon Musk on Sunday offered to pay the legal fees for any victims of dead sex criminal Jeffrey Epstein who are willing to come forward and name their perpetrators, but are afraid of doing so because they will be sued.

“I will pay for the defense of anyone who speaks the truth about this and is sued for doing so,” Musk said.

Musk made the offer in response to an X post from conservative commentator Matt Walsh, who had shared a new PSA from women who said they were violated by Epstein and his sick pals. The PSA was released earlier on Super Bowl Sunday and urged Attorney General Pam Bondi to “stand” with Epstein’s victims.

“After years of being kept apart, we’re standing together,” some of the women said in the PSA. “Because this girl deserves the truth,” they said while presenting photos of themselves at the time of their alleged abuse. “Because we all deserve the truth,” they repeat.

Walsh said he was “all for” releasing every file the DOJ has on Epstein. But he wondered why the women in the video have not said publicly who in Epstein’s orbit hurt them.

“These women could also just name their abusers at any time,” he posted. “Instead they’ve embarked on a months-long publicity campaign which curiously didn’t start until the exact moment [Joe] Biden left office. They profess to know the names of child rapists in the most powerful positions in society yet they won’t tell us.”

I will pay for the defense of anyone who speaks the truth about this and is sued for doing so — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 8, 2026

He then addressed users who said the women were afraid of legal blowback in a follow up post.

“They could simply give the names to any of their many (and mostly very recent) advocates in Congress, who could read the names out loud from the floor insulating themselves and these women from any litigation,” Walsh posted. “But they refuse to do that. Why?”

That’s when Musk responded to him and said he was willing to pay any legal fees the women face.

The Tesla and SpaceX chief’s name popped up in the latest batch of Epstein-related documents released at the end of January. Musk ripped the mainstream press, “far-left propagandists,” and people “who are actually guilty” for focusing on his ties to Epstein afterwards, saying he knew he would be “smeared relentlessly” for it.

