Did Green Day Do Famous Anti-Trump ‘American Idiot’ Line At Super Bowl?

Legendary rock band Green Day performed a medley of hits at the Super Bowl LX opening ceremony — including a hit that they usually use to take a shot at President Donald Trump.

The band has taken to adjusting the lyrics to “American Idiot” to include the line “I’m not a part of the MAGA agenda,” instead of “I’m not a part of the redneck agenda.”

There was one censored moment during the song Sunday night, but it was the line “subliminal mind-f*ck, America.”

The group skipped the verse that includes the anti-Trump line:

Don’t wanna be an American idiot Don’t want a nation under the new mania And can you hear the sound of hysteria? The subliminal mind (CENSORED) America Welcome to a new kind of tension All across the alienation Where everything isn’t meant to be okay In television dreams of tomorrow We’re not the ones who’re meant to follow For that’s enough to argue (GUITAR SOLO) Don’t wanna be an American idiot One nation controlled by the media Information age of hysteria It’s calling out to idiot America

Lead singer Billie Joe Armstrong did take shots at Trump and his deportation forces during a pre-Super Bowl party on Friday night.

“To all the ICE agents out there, wherever you are,” Armstrong said. “Quit your sh*tty-ass job. Quit that sh*tty job you have.”

“Because when this is over — and it will be over at some point in time — Kristi Noem, Stephen Miller, JD Vance, Donald Trump, they’re gonna drop you like a bad f*cking habit. Come on this side of the line,” he said.

Apparently, a decision was made to avoid the controversy at the game. Trump and his supporters have been vocal critics of the Super Bowl entertainment choice3s, deriding superstar halftime performer Bad Bunny and even plannig their own MAGA-fied alternative halftime show.

Watch above via NBC.

