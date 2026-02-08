Did Green Day Do Famous Anti-Trump ‘American Idiot’ Line At Super Bowl?
Legendary rock band Green Day performed a medley of hits at the Super Bowl LX opening ceremony — including a hit that they usually use to take a shot at President Donald Trump.
The band has taken to adjusting the lyrics to “American Idiot” to include the line “I’m not a part of the MAGA agenda,” instead of “I’m not a part of the redneck agenda.”
There was one censored moment during the song Sunday night, but it was the line “subliminal mind-f*ck, America.”
The group skipped the verse that includes the anti-Trump line:
Don’t wanna be an American idiot
Don’t want a nation under the new mania
And can you hear the sound of hysteria?
The subliminal mind (CENSORED) America
Welcome to a new kind of tension
All across the alienation
Where everything isn’t meant to be okay
In television dreams of tomorrow
We’re not the ones who’re meant to follow
For that’s enough to argue
(GUITAR SOLO)
Don’t wanna be an American idiot
One nation controlled by the media
Information age of hysteria
It’s calling out to idiot America
Lead singer Billie Joe Armstrong did take shots at Trump and his deportation forces during a pre-Super Bowl party on Friday night.
“To all the ICE agents out there, wherever you are,” Armstrong said. “Quit your sh*tty-ass job. Quit that sh*tty job you have.”
“Because when this is over — and it will be over at some point in time — Kristi Noem, Stephen Miller, JD Vance, Donald Trump, they’re gonna drop you like a bad f*cking habit. Come on this side of the line,” he said.
Apparently, a decision was made to avoid the controversy at the game. Trump and his supporters have been vocal critics of the Super Bowl entertainment choice3s, deriding superstar halftime performer Bad Bunny and even plannig their own MAGA-fied alternative halftime show.
Watch above via NBC.
