Even Nick Fuentes Is Turning on Trump After Controversial Dinner With Kanye, Whines MAGA Movement ‘Left’ Him

Former President Donald Trump’s meeting with white nationalist Nick Fuentes is earning him plenty of critics — including Fuentes himself now.

Trump met last week with rapper Kanye West, now going by Ye, who brought along Fuentes. Ye claimed Trump praised Fuentes and the vocal white supremacist confirmed he spoke with the president after the meeting. In a series of statements, Trump said he had only planned on meeting with Ye — who asked Trump to be his vice president pick in 2024 — and didn’t know anyone the rapper brought along.

Fuentes is now calling for an alternate candidate to step forward in 2024 instead of Trump, who recently announced he is running again.

“Conservative media speculates that Ye and I are being used to hurt Trump. It is the other way around,” Fuentes wrote in a series of posts on Telegram flagged by Newsweek.

Fuentes claimed the “MAGA movement” left him and he didn’t seem all too thrilled about Trump potentially regaining the White House in 2024.

“What are Christian Americans going to get out of a McCarthy speakership or new Trump White House? Lower gas prices? Reduce the corporate tax rate?” he wrote. “Years will pass us by as things remain fundamentally the same. We must dream bigger.”

Fuentes said Trump and potential 2024 rival Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) would have campaigns that pale in comparison to Trump’s 2016 run.

“DeSantis is a moderate and he would moderate Trump: lose-lose. We need Trump and a new candidate who will outflank him on his right,” wrote Fuentes.

Though Trump’s statements attempted to distance himself from Fuentes, Axios reported that the former president was “very taken” with Fuentes and his knowledge of his 2016 campaign, citing sources familiar with the dinner.

“There was a lot of fawning back and forth,” one source told the outlet about the dinner.

