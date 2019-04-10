Karen Pence Defends Husband from Pete Buttigieg: ‘You Shouldn’t Be Attacked’ Over Religious Beliefs

Second Lady Karen Pence defended her husband, Vice President Mike Pence, during her interview with Brian Kilmeade on Tuesday from the recent comments made by presidential candidate and South Bend, Ind. Mayor Pete Buttigieg.

Pence was with her daughter, Charlotte Pence, to talk about their book, Marlon Bundo’s A Day in the Life of the Vice President.

Buttigieg has slammed Pence’s stance on LGBTQ issues in recent days.

“If me being gay was a choice, it was a choice that was made far, far above my pay grade,” Buttigieg said, according to CNN. “And that’s the thing I wish the Mike Pences of the world would understand. That if you got a problem with who I am, your problem is not with me — your quarrel, sir, is with my creator.”

Mrs. Pence said her husband does not have a problem with Buttigieg in the first place.

“I think in our country we need to understand you shouldn’t be attacked for what your religious beliefs are and I think kids need to learn that at a young age that this is okay mo matter what faith people have, we don’t attack them for their faith,” Pence said.

“I think it’s helping Pete to get some notoriety by saying that about the Vice President,” she continued. “But again, it just goes back to this religious liberty.”

Buttigieg also stated it was time for the nation to move towards “a more a more inclusive and more humane vision of faith” than what the vice president represents.

“Just because you are LGBTQ doesn’t mean it’s okay to discriminate against you. I think most people get that, I think most Christians get that, and it’s time for us to move on toward a more inclusive and more humane vision of faith than what this vice president represent,” he said.

Watch above, via Fox News.

