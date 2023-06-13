‘Inappropriate and Disrespectful’: White House Bans Trans Influencer Who Went Topless During Pride Party

A White House spokesperson confirmed that Rose Montoya won’t be invited back to the presidential residence after flashing her breasts during the White House Pride celebration event.

The transgender model posted a montage of herself at the party on Saturday, and after a clip of Montoya meeting President Joe Biden, she included a video of herself topless with two others as she shook her breasts in front of the Truman balcony. Conservatives were appalled by the display as the video went viral, and the New York Post obtained a statement from the White House reprimanding Montoya’s breach of etiquette.

“This behavior is inappropriate and disrespectful for any event at the White House,” the statement said. “It is not reflective of the event we hosted to celebrate LGBTQI+ families or the other hundreds of guests who were in attendance. Individuals in the video will not be invited to future events.”

Montoya has not publicly responded to the ban yet, but she posted a video to address the outrage surrounding her antics, saying:

It has recently come to my attention that conservatives are trying to use the video of me topless at the White House to try to call the community ‘groomers’, et cetera. I would just like to say that first of all, going topless in Washington, D.C. is legal and I fully support the movement in freeing the nipple because why is my chest now deemed inappropriate or illegal when I show it off, however before coming out as trans it was not? All you’re doing is affirming that I am a woman. All you’re doing is saying that trans women are women because for some reason people like to sexualize women’s bodies and say that they’re inappropriate. My transmasculine friends were showing off their top surgery scars and living in joy and I wanted to join them. And because it is perfectly within the law in Washington, DC, I decided to join them and cover my nipples just to play it safe, because I wanted to be fully free and myself. I had zero intention of trying to be vulgar or be profane in any way. I was simply living in joy, living my truth, and existing in my body. Happy Pride! Free the nipple.

