Topless Flashing at White House Pride Party Sparks Conservative Uproar: ‘Disgrace to our Country’

A transgender model sparked uproar on social media after flashing her breasts at an all-ages White House Pride party, where she met with President Joe Biden.

Model and transgender activist Rose Montoya posted a video to social media on Monday which showed her partying at Biden’s Saturday White House Pride party.

I had the honor of attending @WhiteHouse Pride, the largest one in history where the pride flag flew for the first time. This is trans joy. We’re here at the white house unapologetically trans, queer, and brown 💕#foryourpride #pridemonth #whitehouse #potus #flotus #dcpride… pic.twitter.com/vpvgYPzH0N — Rose Montoya 👑🌹 (@therosemontoya) June 12, 2023

In the video, Montoya met with the president and First Lady Jill Biden and took photos, as children could be seen in the background. Just seconds later, the video transitioned to Montoya exposing and shaking her breasts on the White House lawn — just meters away from the Truman Balcony — as a voice could be heard saying, “Are we topless at the White House?”

The video sparked uproar among conservatives on social media, who accused the Biden administration of defiling the White House grounds.

GRAPHIC: Trans TikTok "influencer" Rose Montoya, posed topless at Biden's White House Pride celebration. Next to him is a biological female, also topless, who had her breasts surgically removed. pic.twitter.com/1cprqxtkcQ — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) June 13, 2023

Could someone explain why transgender activists were permitted to disrobe in front of children on the White House lawn during Biden's gaypalooza? #perverts #criminal — toddstarnes (@toddstarnes) June 13, 2023

This is the White House. Joe Biden has brought more shame onto this country than any other President in American history. pic.twitter.com/I2YLuCmYpM — CJ Pearson (@thecjpearson) June 13, 2023

“OK, so who is running the f*cking White House and allowing this deviant garbage to go on right outside the oval office?” reacted former New York City Police Commissioner Bernard Kerik. “We know it’s not @JoeBiden – this dude has no idea where he is. So who is it? Who is the cause of this international embarrassment?”

OK, so who is running the fucking White House and allowing this deviant garbage to go on right outside the oval office? We know it’s not @JoeBiden – this dude has no idea where he is. So who is it? Who is the cause of this international embarrassment?pic.twitter.com/oMpaG67F4L — Bernard B. Kerik (@BernardKerik) June 13, 2023

Which group is more degenerate: the transvestite strippers or the White House staff that invited them?pic.twitter.com/1nmc70l2d7 — Michael Knowles (@michaeljknowles) June 13, 2023

Newsmax host Rob Schmitt called the display “pitiful,” while Dear America podcast host Graham Allen tweeted, “This is a cult and a disgrace to our Country!”

This is a cult and a disgrace to our Country! pic.twitter.com/w2OPoQ8vSJ — Graham Allen (@GrahamAllen_1) June 13, 2023

Joe Biden at this event to these people: “I see more courage on this lawn than I’ve seen in any time in the recent past.” https://t.co/TyMJILlOPD — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) June 13, 2023

“If a Republican president befouled the White House like this there would be a dozen thinkpieces from conservatives about how wrong it is,” wrote New York Post and Fox News columnist Karol Markowicz. “Where are the sane liberals calling this disgusting behavior out? Stop hiding under your beds.”

Again, if a Republican president befouled the White House like this there would be a dozen thinkpieces from conservatives about how wrong it is. Where are the sane liberals calling this disgusting behavior out? Stop hiding under your beds. https://t.co/svZO2NS6Sc — Karol Markowicz (@karol) June 13, 2023

This is what happened on the White House lawn. These are the "bravest and most inspiring" people Biden has ever known. The country you once knew is gone. pic.twitter.com/uIKTt0EmwQ — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) June 12, 2023

No, this isn’t another hookers-n-blow photo from Hunter’s laptop, it was the Pride party on the White House lawn two days ago hosted by Joe.

They also didn’t hang the American flag right according to code. https://t.co/3ieciwLIwi — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) June 13, 2023

Following the backlash, Montoya released a video addressing the incident and expressing support for the ‘Free the Nipple’ movement.

“It has recently come to my attention that conservatives are trying to use the video of me topless at the White House to try to call the community ‘groomers’, etcetera,” said Montoya:

I would just like to say that first of all, going topless in Washington, DC is legal and I fully support the movement in freeing the nipple because why is my chest now deemed inappropriate or illegal when I show it off, however before coming out as trans it was not? All you’re doing is affirming that I am a woman. All you’re doing is saying that trans women are women because for some reason people like to sexualize women’s bodies and say that they’re inappropriate. My transmasculine friends were showing off their top surgery scars and living in joy and I wanted to join them. And because it is perfectly within the law in Washington, DC, I decided to join them and cover my nipples just to play it safe, because I wanted to be fully free and myself. I had zero intention of trying to be vulgar or be profane in any way. I was simply living in joy, living my truth, and existing in my body. Happy Pride! Free the nipple.

During his White House Pride celebration on Saturday, Biden told attendees, “I want to send a message to the entire community, especially to transgender children: You are loved, you are heard, you’re understood, and you belong.”

