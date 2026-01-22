Kash Patel’s Girlfriend Spills All to Vanity Fair About Living With Death Threats And Conspiracy Theories

Alexis Wilkins, the headline-grabbing 27-year-old girlfriend of FBI Director Kash Patel, sat down recently for a wide-ranging, eye-opening interview with Vanity Fair.

Vanity Fair’s White House Correspondent Aidan McLaughlin, a former editor in chief of Mediaite, spoke to Wilkins over lunch about her life, the threats she faces, the conspiracy theories swirling around her, and being head over heels in love with Patel.

The deep-dive interview begins with Wilkins recapping her holidays with a nonchalant mention of the constant barrage of threats she faces, “We had a beautiful Christmas with family, which was wonderful and normal and good to make some normal, great family memories. Then someone got arrested for threatening to execute me.”

The threats have led to Wilkins, who is also a country singer, being assigned full-time protection. “It’s definitely strange,” she tells McLaughlin of having security. “Everyone’s doing their best to make it as normal as possible because, contrary to what seems to get reported, it’s not the most comfortable thing, especially when you’re not someone who…I’m not doing a job that warrants it. It was determined—outside of Kash and I, agents who are experts at this stuff—that that was necessary. And so here we are.”

The write-up includes several intriguing details about Wilkins’s life, including that she went to the same boarding school in Switzerland as Tucker Carlson. McLaughlin pivots to the conspiracy theories that have surrounded her in recent months, many of which have led to threats against her – including that she is an Israeli spy working to entrap Patel. McLaughlin explains:

When I bring up the theories, she rolls her eyes. Ever since Wilkins was thrust into the spotlight, commentators online have suggested nefarious explanations for her relationship with Patel, who is nearly 19 years her senior. One of the most cherished conspiratorial chestnuts holds that Wilkins is a Mossad agent who has “honeypotted” Patel. One video, which has been viewed more than 200,000 times on YouTube, spends six minutes mounting a case that Wilkins is an “Israeli honeypot.” The theories don’t stop there: A deranged account on X has concluded, through what it dubiously suggests is a forensic analysis, that Wilkins possesses “Bio Male European skull fit and male gaits.” Wilkins told me of others; one goes that she’s a “homewrecker,” stealing Patel away from another marriage, even though Patel has never been married.

Wilkins has filed defamation lawsuits against some of the influencers pushing the theories and told McLaughlin they amount to

“widespread character assassination.”

“People assume that because you’re already public, absolutely everything about you is fair game. The input is unimaginable,” she said. She goes on to tell McLaughlin she has no idea where the Israel-linked theory came from, “I’ve never been to Israel. There’s not a stamp in my passport.” She speculated it may have arisen due to her past work at PragerU alongside an American-Israel activist.

McLaughlin asked Wilkins, who has spread Trump’s baseless claims about the 2020 election being rigged and conspiracy theories about January 6th, “if she ever considers the climate of misinformation that has engulfed both Patel and herself to be a byproduct of the political project they both embrace.”

“I don’t think it’s a straight line back to Trump or his ascent or his presidency,” Wilkins replied. “I think that we have arrived at a unique time in politics where people have so much information, they can look up anything.”

Read the full article here.

