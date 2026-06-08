‘Testy Little B*tch’: Liberal Pundits Mock Trump Over Meet the Press Walkout
Liberal pundits collectively lambasted President Donald Trump on social media after the commander in chief abruptly stormed out of an interview with NBC’s Meet the Press after a contentious exchange over his repeated “rigged election” claims.
During the interview, recorded Friday in Wisconsin and aired Sunday, Kristen Welker pressed Trump on his allegations that California’s gubernatorial race and the 2020 presidential election were tainted by fraud.
When Welker asked Trump to provide evidence for his claims, the interview quickly deteriorated, and the president accused both the journalist and her network of being “crooked” before leaving.
The dramatic walkout quickly became a focal point for mocking by liberal pundits and criticism by seasoned journalists who regularly interview lawmakers.
CNN anchor Jake Tapper defended Welker for challenging the president, while calling Trump’s reaction “unhinged”:
Veteran journalist Terry Moran, formerly of ABC News, called the walkout a “tantrum”:
Meanwhile, Pod Save America co-host and former Obama staffer Tommy Vietor branded Trump a “testy little b*tch”:
Other liberal pundits and commentators piled on:
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