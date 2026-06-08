‘Testy Little B*tch’: Liberal Pundits Mock Trump Over Meet the Press Walkout

Liberal pundits collectively lambasted President Donald Trump on social media after the commander in chief abruptly stormed out of an interview with NBC’s Meet the Press after a contentious exchange over his repeated “rigged election” claims.

During the interview, recorded Friday in Wisconsin and aired Sunday, Kristen Welker pressed Trump on his allegations that California’s gubernatorial race and the 2020 presidential election were tainted by fraud.

When Welker asked Trump to provide evidence for his claims, the interview quickly deteriorated, and the president accused both the journalist and her network of being “crooked” before leaving.

The dramatic walkout quickly became a focal point for mocking by liberal pundits and criticism by seasoned journalists who regularly interview lawmakers.

CNN anchor Jake Tapper defended Welker for challenging the president, while calling Trump’s reaction “unhinged”:

That is some wild, unhinged stuff from the President. Welker is a good person and honest journalist and didn’t deserve that but more importantly we have a president who constantly pushes conspiracy theories with zero evidence and can’t respond when politely challenged on that. https://t.co/FO5bTmrkvZ — Jake Tapper 🦅 (@jaketapper) June 7, 2026

Veteran journalist Terry Moran, formerly of ABC News, called the walkout a “tantrum”:

Asked for actual evidence of his claims, Trump throws a tantrum and runs away. Notice—he never offered a shred or scintilla of evidence. He just yelled at her and ran away. https://t.co/8lY7puBCJ2 — Terry Moran 🇺🇸 (@TerryMoran) June 7, 2026

Meanwhile, Pod Save America co-host and former Obama staffer Tommy Vietor branded Trump a “testy little b*tch”:

He’s such a testy little bitch https://t.co/F6GxVqKAgh — Tommy Vietor (@TVietor08) June 7, 2026

Other liberal pundits and commentators piled on:

He seems well https://t.co/wHXemYUos4 — Jon Favreau (@jonfavs) June 7, 2026

This is unhinged. If a family member behaved this way, you'd worry about them. If a CEO behaved like this, the board would meet. He's living in an alternate reality and furious when a person won't indulge his fantasies. https://t.co/YQM9ekhnis — David French (@DavidAFrench) June 7, 2026

.@Timodc on Trump storming out of his interview with Kristen Welker: "It's unbelievable, honestly, that the American people could put this fucking ass clown in the White House." pic.twitter.com/A0VYgyWtKg — The Bulwark (@BulwarkOnline) June 7, 2026

Here's the full chain of events that led to Trump storming out of his interview with Kristin Welker, beginning with her pressing him on the weaponization fund, continuing with her pointing out the baselessness of his "rigged election" lies, and concluding with him calling her… pic.twitter.com/p8frVtICTt — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) June 7, 2026

🚨 This Is What Journalism Looks Like. Kristen Welker asked for evidence. Trump attacked the media. She asked again. 🔥 We need more reporters willing to keep pressing when powerful people refuse to answer simple questions. The press isn’t supposed to be popular with… pic.twitter.com/7yQHffkFOi — Brian Allen (@allenanalysis) June 7, 2026

Trump supporters love to brag there guy talks to the press more than any other president, more than Biden who apparently ‘hid in a basement.’ Does anyone remember Biden having a tantrum and walking out of an interview? Can you imagine what the right would have said if he did? https://t.co/lnMZ0NBrg6 — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) June 7, 2026

As I said to @patrickbetdavid, and I as I have said to everyone who asks me if I’d like to one day interview Trump and what I’d ask him if he ever (lol) agreed, it would last like two mins tops. The guy is a snowflake. He’d walk out, I always say. And here he is walking out: https://t.co/lnMZ0NBrg6 — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) June 7, 2026

🚨OH MY GOD: Trump didn’t just walk out of the interview with Kristen Welker, he THREW the microphone on the floor and STEPPED ON IT! What a thin-skinned, insecure man-child. https://t.co/t6GeZozivQ pic.twitter.com/SXbAcMGynl — CALL TO ACTIVISM (@CalltoActivism) June 7, 2026

BRAVO to Kristen Welker, who was polite and reasonable, but firm. She even tried to change the subject. trump got himself all worked up because she gently pushed back on his no-evidence bullshit lies. He is a fragile, delicate little bitch. pic.twitter.com/HQjTvQpa77 — BrooklynDad_Defiant!☮️ (@mmpadellan) June 7, 2026

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