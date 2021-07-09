House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy blasted Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s plan for a congressional commission to investigated the events leading up to, during, and after the January 6th attack on the U.S. Capitol, calling it the least bipartisan commission ever.

This may come as a surprise, however, to anyone who recalls how McCarthy led a successful Republican effort to vote down a bipartisan commission roughly six weeks ago, but the California representative apparently has no shame in his political rhetoric.

The shocking moment came during a Thursday night appearance on Fox News’ The Ingraham Angle. Host Laura Ingraham asked, “Do you have any doubt that Pelosi is going to veto anyone at this point you put up who is a strong conservative?”

“Pretty much yes,” McCarthy answered in a confusing manner, adding “This is the least bipartisan committee you can find.”

“Think about the structure. It’s not an equal number of Republicans or Democrats,” he continued. “She appointed Adam Schiff and [Jaimie] Raskin. This is an impeachment committee. Only Democrats have subpoena power. The speaker has control over anyone who is appointed. She appoints everyone just with consultation with Republicans.”

What’s crazy though is that there is really one person most to blame for Nancy Pelosi’s unique power in this select committee, and that’s Kevin McCarthy.

In late May of this year, Pelosi worked with Republicans to vote on a bipartisan commission, even giving up many concessions to her ideological foes, according to GOP Rep. John Katko who helped reach a deal with Democrats on this bipartisan commission.

But McCarthy was quick to voice his opposition, saying “Given the political misdirections that have marred this process, given the now duplicative and potentially counterproductive nature of this effort, and given the Speaker’s shortsighted scope that does not examine interrelated forms of political violence in America, I cannot support this legislation.”

Eventually, there were not enough Republicans in support of the bipartisan commission bill and it died.

So McCarthy’s whining about a lack of bipartisan effort to look into the attack on the Capitol on January 6th? That’s on him.

Watch above via Fox News.

