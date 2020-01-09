House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) accused House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) of “defending” assassinated Iranian Quds Force Supreme Commander Qasem Soleimani on Thursday.

“I never thought there would be a moment in time that the Speaker of the House of Representatives would actually be defending Soleimani,” declared McCarthy during a press conference. “The idea of this individual in this moment in time, that they would be defending Iran as somehow they did not escalate this. When a president stood before the world and the country yesterday about de-escalating, what do you say to all the Gold Star families? Did you listen to what the speaker just said? Soleimani was a bad person but…’ There is no but.”

“The president was right in his actions, and we are safer today for it,” he continued. “I think that part of what the Democrats are doing today is wrong.”

Pelosi’s Chief of Staff Drew Hammill responded to McCarthy’s remarks by calling them “trash” and pointing out that she had said Soleimani “was a terrible person. Did bad things. But it’s not about how bad they are. It’s about how good we are,” earlier on Thursday.

Incumbent on reporters to make clear this is trash.@SpeakerPelosi earlier today: “He was a terrible person. Did bad things. But it’s not about how bad they are. It’s about how good we are.” https://t.co/l3fOiyP3ee — Drew Hammill (@Drew_Hammill) January 9, 2020

Watch above via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]