‘Kiss My Big Medical Butt’: Fox Retracts Story That ‘Inaccurately Attributed’ Bogus Anti-Trump Statement to His Former HHS Secretary

Fox News Digital retracted a story on Friday that “inaccurately attributed” a scathing statement to former President Donald Trump’s Secretary of Health and Human Services Tom Price.

Prior to its retraction, Fox News had published a supposed quote from Price claiming there was “no way” he would support Trump’s 2024 presidential campaign “after he fired me.”

“The only thing that guy has more of than fake tan is narcissism,” the bogus statement read. “He can kiss my big medical butt.”

After the story was published, an unnamed source “close to Price” told Washington Post reporter Dan Diamond that the remarks had not been made by Trump’s former Secretary of Health and Human Services — who served in the Trump administration between February and September 2017 — and that he had never even emailed Fox News a statement.

As of reporting, it is not clear where the statement originated.

The article, which was reported by a Fox News Digital college associate, has since been taken down and replaced with an editor’s note: “This article inaccurately attributed a quote to former Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price and has been retracted.”

However, prior to the retraction, other outlets also picked up the fake quote, citing Fox News’ report, including The Hill and Raw Story.

