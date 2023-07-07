Democratic Governor Tells Gateway Pundit Gym Stalker to ‘Give It a F*cking Rest!’ 

Arizona Governor Katie Hobbs (D) told off an employee for the right-wing conspiracy site Gateway Pundit who was following her through a gym.

On Friday, the publication proudly posted video of Jordan Conradson following Hobbs and hectoring her with questions about alleged voter fraud in her 2022 gubernatorial victory against Republican Kari Lake.

Lake maintains that she, and not Hobbs, is the duly elected governor of Arizona. There is no evidence of election fraud, however. Nonetheless, hoaxers have run with Lake’s allegations.

Here is the video of @ConradsonJordan harrassing Katie Hobbs at the gym, so you dont have to give him any additional clicks:

"Give it a f*cking rest Jordan. I'm at the gym" Legendary. pic.twitter.com/HGgOuv2Vhi — Josh '𝕿𝖍𝖊 𝕹𝖔𝖙𝖔𝖗𝖎𝖔𝖚𝖘 𝕵𝕻𝕲' Gray 🌵 (@AZNotoriousJPG) July 7, 2023

In the video, which nearly a minute long, the employee follows the governor through a gym as she is flanked by a security detail. At one point, Hobbs tells him, “Give it a fucking rest, Jordan”:

CONRADSON: I have some questions about the election in Arizona. You know, Maricopa County did the secret testing on the machines, which per the Elections Procedures Manual, you were supposed to oversee through additional testing. Did you authorize those? What about the signatures on the mail-in ballot affidavits? Are you aware of what those look like? They look nothing like the signatures of the voter. Ms. Hobbs, as Secretary of State, you oversaw elections in Maricopa County and Arizona. HOBBS: Give it a fucking rest, Jordan! I’m at the gym, Jordan. CONRADSON: Give it an effing rest? Is that what you just said? HOBBS: I sure did.

Conradson repeatedly referred to Hobbs as “Ms. Hobbs” instead of “Governor Hobbs.” The accompanying article called her governorship “illegitimate.”

Lake, Hobbs’ opponent, repeatedly challenged the results of the election, but has been roundly shut down. The Republican is also an ardent supporter of former President Donald Trump and also falsely claims the 2020 election was rigged.

