Kodak Black’s Attorney Lashes Out At Hunter Biden’s Plea Deal: Rapper ‘Got Over Three Years’ For Same Crimes

An attorney for rap artist Kodak Black lashed out at the Department of Justice on social media, claiming hypocrisy, since his client “got over three years” in prison for the same federal weapons charge as Hunter Biden.

Conservatives have complained about a “two-tier system of justice” that absolved Hunter but caused former President Donald Trump to be indicted on 37 federal charges. Attorney Branford Cohen echoed those complaints regarding his client.

On Fox News Wednesday, Kayleigh McEnany read attorney Cohen’s instagram post:

“2 tiers of justice? Kodak was charged for the same crime. Got over 3 years. Mr. Biden will not serve a day. Feels right? Do FBI agents and federal authorities take cases personally?”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bradford Cohen (@lawronin)

News broke Tuesday that the president’s son will most likely avoid jail time after pleading guilty to two federal tax charges and entering into a “diversion agreement” on a felony weapons charge. That means Hunter will need to fulfill specific terms in order to have the weapons charge dropped.

“One thing that has not been discussed here is the precedent this sets,” McEnany said. “Every individual who is now charged with a gun crime is going to say, ‘I want the Hunter standard. I want this diversion agreement.’ Every defense attorney is going to say, ‘I want that diversion agreement.’ This is going to undermine the safety of our country because of the Biden family drama.”

McEnany said pre-trial intervention (PTI) is usually reserved for less serious crimes.

“You get PTI in South Carolina for a fake ID if you’re caught underage drinking at a bar or stealing, maybe, a pack of gum at the drug store — not for lying to get a gun,” McEnany said. “So the rapper Kodak Black…sentenced to 46 months in prison, his attorney says, yet to have a client avoid prison time for pleading guilty to the same thing. Wesley Snipes, three years in federal prison; The Situation from Jersey Shore, eight months in prison; Ja Rule, 28 months in prison; Darrell Strawberry, three months in prison; Teresa and Joe Giudice, 56 months, collectively. Sophia Loren, 17 days; Chuck Barry, 120 days.”

Watch the clip above via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com