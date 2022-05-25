Krystal Ball of Breaking Points Goes Off on Surge in Gun Buying, Says It’s Evidence of Societal Breakdown

Krystal Ball of the Breaking Points podcast went off on the surge in gun purchases while discussing the Uvalde, Texas shooting that left 19 children and 2 adults dead.

On Wednesday’s episode of Breaking Points, Ball began discussing the divided opinions surrounding gun reform, saying, “On one hand, you have a very organized and well financed and dedicated political faction that says we don’t want any of this. And on the other hand, you have a broad public that’s interested in some reforms, but is not as organized, are not one-issue voters, and are not convinced that these reforms alone would actually solve the problem that we’re facing.”

Ball then referenced a tweet The New York Times posted regarding the surge in gun buying that said, “The U.S. is in the middle of a gun-buying boom that shows no sign of letting up as the annual number of firearms manufactured has nearly tripled since 2000.”

The U.S. is in the middle of a gun-buying boom that shows no sign of letting up as the annual number of firearms manufactured has nearly tripled since 2000. https://t.co/NmSvXUr4aj — The New York Times (@nytimes) May 24, 2022

She continued, “We saw this escalate in particular during the pandemic years, I would say this goes hand-in-glove with the fact that you have people who just simp. I mean, this is a sign of societal breakdown.”

“People don’t trust the government to keep them safe. They don’t trust institutions to keep them safe,” she said. “They have fueled by the media and by the worst people in the country, this idea that your friend and your neighbor and the people down the street are out to get you. So you have basic societal social trust breakdown. And when you see that you see things like the number of gun purchases skyrocket.”

Ball then set her sights on the NRA who, despite the tragedy in Uvalde, will still hold their annual meeting in Houston beginning this Friday.

“At that event will be Greg Abbott, Governor of Texas — Ted Cruz, John Cornyn, Dan Crenshaw, and Donald Trump,” she added. “It’s gonna be a disgusting affair to watch how these politicians and how the NRA handles this when they have taken such a radical doctrinaire approach to this.”

Listen above via Breaking Points.

