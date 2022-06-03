Kyle Rittenhouse Says Johnny Depp Verdict Has Inspired Him to Sue Media Corporations for Defamation

Kyle Rittenhouse says Wednesday’s verdict in Johnny Depp and Amber Heard defamation trial is inspiring him to move forward with his own defamation lawsuits.

Rittenhouse, who was just 17-years-old when he fatally shot two people during violent protests in Kenosha, Wisconsin in 2020, has claimed the media played a heavy hand in branding him a criminal. Although he was acquitted of first-degree intentional homicide and four other felony charges late last year, he’s still trying to regain his name and reputation.

Rittenhouse has previously claimed that leading up to his trial, he was repeatedly defamed by media corporations and even President Joe Biden himself.

Following the Depp verdict on Wednesday, in which the actor largely prevailed against his ex-wife in their competing defamation claims, Rittenhouse tweeted a quote from Depp which said, “’The jury gave me my life back — Truth never perishes.'”

“I felt that!” Rittenhouse rejoiced. “Congratulations to Johnny and his team on his defamation suit.”

Rittenhouse later teased that his own defamation lawsuits would soon ramp up, saying, “I have a new announcement coming soon about my defamation cases, keep an eye on Fox News and TMAP (The Media Accountability Project) for more this week. Johnny Depp trial is just fueling me, you can fight back against the lies in the media, and you should!”

On Thursday, Rittenhouse announced on Tucker Carlson‘s evening show that top lawyer Todd McMurtry would be joining his team to help file lawsuits against several media outlets and online platforms, including Facebook.

In a later interview with Fox Digital, Rittenhouse cited reasons why the incoming defamation lawsuits were so important, “Everywhere I go, I have to have security. I can’t go to Walmart. I can’t go to Target. I have to have somebody with me because there are people out there that want to hurt me because of the false narratives.”

“I don’t believe I’ll have a fair shake at getting a job because a place may not want to hire me because they may have seen something that was written about me. And they may have that false narrative in their head.”

