Trump Nemesis Massie Torches Admin For ‘Porn Parody’ Website

President Donald Trump nemesis Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY) torched the administration Saturday for creating a parody “OnyFans” website to promote how hard the U.S. Department of Agriculture is working for American farmers who have been struggling under Trump’s tariffs and the Iran war.

The USDA rolled out OnlyFarms.gov on Friday with a cheeky social media post asking if the viewer was “curious how American farmers are benefiting right now.” The vanity URL redirects the viewer to the existing White House website’s agriculture section.

Conversely, OnlyFans is a subscription-based social media platform that has become known primarily for its X-rated pay-per-view content that allows some content creators to make millions in a relatively short period of time.

Massie, an outlier in the Republican party who has opposed President Donald Trump on issues like the Big Beautiful Bill and the Epstein files, took issue with the government’s approach to OnlyFarms.

“Your tax dollars are paying for the USDA to parody a porn site,” Massie wrote Saturday before demanding, “They should delete the tweet and the URL.”

Your tax dollars are paying for the USDA to parody a porn site. They should delete the tweet and the URL. https://t.co/2BwY6po0SV — Thomas Massie (@RepThomasMassie) March 28, 2026

In a separate post, Massie wrote, “Can you arrest Epstein’s co-conspirators instead of riffing on a porn site?”

Can you arrest Epstein’s co-conspirators instead of riffing on a porn site ? — Thomas Massie (@RepThomasMassie) March 28, 2026

The new USDA branding was rolled out as part of a White House event for about 800 farmers that featured a giant golden tractor parked on the South Lawn.

During the event, the president touted a new Small Business Administration loan program increasing guarantees from 75% to 90% for lenders who work with small businesses in the agricultural sector. Trump also confirmed that the Environmental Protection Agency is issuing new guidance for diesel emissions to help farmers “save billions.”

Trump bragged that no president has “loved the American farmer” as much as he has, as evidenced by December’s $12 billion bridge payment plan for farmers impacted by the tariffs he imposed at the start of his second term.

“I just gave you $12 billion. I don’t know if you know that or not,” Trump told the crowd, adding, “You make enough money. It doesn’t matter to you, right?””

He continued, “You think [former President Joe] Biden would’ve done that? No, he wouldn’t have done that.”

New: The Mediaite One-Sheet "Newsletter of Newsletters"

Your daily summary and analysis of what the many, many media newsletters are saying and reporting. Subscribe now!