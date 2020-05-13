Radio host Rush Limbaugh accused the Democratic Party of plotting to keep the U.S. economy shut down to ensure President Donald Trump loses the 2020 presidential election.

“All these blue state governors that want to keep their states locked down, it’s purely political,” declared Limbaugh on Tuesday’s The Rush Limbaugh Show. “They shut down and lock down, and they want to remain locked down until July or August or whatever, and nothing’s gonna open and nothing is gonna happen. And they fully expect the red states to sit there and essentially pay for it. Folks, I’m gonna tell you, these next four months are gonna be a veritable war like we have not seen.”

“The American left and the Democrat Party is going to do its best to keep this economy shut down, to extend and expand that shutdown — and blow up their own country’s jobs — just to ensure that Trump loses,” he insisted. “They’re gonna wreck the economy. Their objective is to wreck the economy and get rid of Trump.”

Limbaugh — who was awarded the Medal of Freedom by President Trump in February — went on to question, “But what do they expect to happen? They expect us to just watch them try to literally destroy this country’s economy and do nothing about it? They just expect us to just watch it and when the election’s over, wave at them and say, ‘Hey, guys, nice try!’ What do they expect to happen here? They think they can ruin the economy.”

“They think they can go out and even try to ruin the economy, and at the end of it, we’re all just gonna be brothers and sisters and say, ‘Okay. Let’s now work together to heal.’ I can’t believe that that’ll work, but time will tell,” he concluded.

