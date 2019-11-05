comScore

Lindsey Graham Dismisses Impeachment Process After Release of Sondland, Volker Testimony: ‘This Is a Bunch of BS’

By Josh FeldmanNov 5th, 2019, 5:09 pm

Senator Lindsey Graham repeated his criticism of the impeachment inquiry today, saying he considers the process “a bunch of B.S.”

Graham teed off on Intel Committee Chair Adam Schiff and, per CBS News reporter Kathryn Watson, said he wouldn’t read the transcripts out today from Gordon Sondland — who reversed his testimony — and Kurt Volker.

The South Carolina Republican’s response to the testimony and Sondland’s new comments about a quid pro quo have received some attention online:

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]

Filed Under:

Follow Mediaite:

Josh Feldman - Senior Editor

Josh Feldman is a Senior Editor at Mediaite. Email him here: [email protected] Follow him on Twitter: @feldmaniac

You may also like: