Lindsey Graham Dismisses Impeachment Process After Release of Sondland, Volker Testimony: ‘This Is a Bunch of BS’

Senator Lindsey Graham repeated his criticism of the impeachment inquiry today, saying he considers the process “a bunch of B.S.”

Graham teed off on Intel Committee Chair Adam Schiff and, per CBS News reporter Kathryn Watson, said he wouldn’t read the transcripts out today from Gordon Sondland — who reversed his testimony — and Kurt Volker.

Graham: The person in charge of this investigation is Adam Schiff. If you believe he’s out to get the truth, then you shouldn’t be driving anywhere in America. The guy has been trying to get Trump..I’ve written him off. I think this is a bunch of BS. — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) November 5, 2019

Lindsey Graham, the chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, says he won’t read any of the transcripts, and dismissed Sondland’s reversal. “I’ve written the whole process off … I think this is a bunch of B.S.” Per @alanhe — Kathryn Watson (@kathrynw5) November 5, 2019

Reporter: “Do you plan on reading these transcripts that were released?”⁰ Graham: “No.” — Kathryn Watson (@kathrynw5) November 5, 2019

The South Carolina Republican’s response to the testimony and Sondland’s new comments about a quid pro quo have received some attention online:

this is really insane. https://t.co/rjBoNtZBSv — Sam Stein (@samstein) November 5, 2019

what is there left to say? https://t.co/IjJ06pgsMS — Chris Hayes (@chrislhayes) November 5, 2019

Lindsey running on empty. Not even pretending anymore. https://t.co/3hP9MszhuZ — Charlie Sykes (@SykesCharlie) November 5, 2019

So the official Republican position is now “I refuse to read the transcripts.” https://t.co/Bl2tOMnYxo — Brian Schatz (@brianschatz) November 5, 2019

The reductio ad absurdum of the old “I don’t comment on tweets” defenses. It now applies to incriminating testimony from the WH’s own officials. https://t.co/5rUfSjChEE — Benjy Sarlin (@BenjySarlin) November 5, 2019

