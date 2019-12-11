Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham (R-SC) opened Justice Department Inspector General Michael Horowitz’s hearing before the Senate, Wednesday, by slamming the media’s coverage of Horowitz’s report on the FBI’s investigation into President Donald Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign.

“Crossfire Hurricane was probably the best name ever given to an investigation in the history of investigations ’cause I think that’s what we wound up with, a crossfire and a hurricane,” declared Graham. “There has been a lot of media reports about your report before it was issued, and I remember reading all these headlines. ‘Lawful investigation with a few irregularities’, ‘Everything okay, low-level people kind of got off track.’ If that’s what you get out of this report, you clearly didn’t read it.”

“If that’s your takeaway that this thing was lawfully predicated, and that’s the main point, you missed the entire report. How do you get a headline like that? That’s what you want it to be. You want it to be that and nothing more,” Graham proclaimed. “And I can assure you, if this had been a Democratic president going through what President Trump had gone through, that would not have been the headline. The headline would be, ‘The FBI takes law into its own hands: Biased agents cut corners, lie to the court, ignore exoneration.'”

“So the first thing I want you to know is how the cake is baked here, and my goal is to make sure that people, when this is over, whether you like Trump, hate Trump, don’t care about Trump, you look at this as more than a few irregularities,” Graham concluded. “Because if this becomes a few irregularities, then God help us all.”

Watch above via Fox News

