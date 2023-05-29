Lindsey Graham Responds to Russian Arrest Warrant By Offering to Turn Himself In If Putin Will: ‘See You In The Hague!’

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) responded to the Russian Interior Ministry issuing a warrant for his arrest on Monday, telling Russian President Vladimir Putin he would gladly turn himself in to the International Criminal Court “if you do.”

“I will wear the arrest warrant issued by Putin’s corrupt and immoral government as a Badge of Honor,” Graham wrote on Twitter while sharing an article covering the arrest warrant.

“To know that my commitment to Ukraine has drawn the ire of Putin’s regime brings me immense joy. I will continue to stand with and for Ukraine’s freedom until every Russian soldier is expelled from Ukrainian territory,” Graham continued, adding:

Finally, here’s an offer to my Russian ‘friends’ who want to arrest and try me for calling out the Putin regime as being war criminals: I will submit to jurisdiction of the International Criminal Court if you do. Come and make your best case. See you in The Hague!

Graham, a prominent hawk on Capitol Hill, visited Ukraine on Friday and met with President Volodymyr Zelensky, who he reassured had the full support of the U.S. Congress – including Republicans. An edited video of their meeting went viral online and appeared to show Graham saying the Russians are “dying” as he then said U.S. military aid to Ukraine is “the best money we’ve ever spent.”

Putin’s spokesman Dmitry Peskov slammed the clip, saying, “It’s hard to imagine a greater shame for the country than having such senators.” The sequence of Graham’s comments appeared to have been altered.

Margarita Simonyan, the editor-in-chief of the Russian propaganda outlet Russia Today, also tore into Graham, but in much stronger terms.

“If Lady Graham really said that the money for the killing of Russians is the best money the US ever spent… I hope that in our country, the sons or grandchildren of Sudoplatov are alive, his pupils, or the descendants of his pupils. It’s not even hard. We have his address,” said Simonyan in a clip flagged online by Russian media analyst Julie Davis.

