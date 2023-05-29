Ted Cruz Gets Attacked by Right and Left Over Tweet Blasting Uganda’s New Anti-LGBTQ Law as an ‘Abomination’

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) took fire from both sides of the partisan aisle after he tweeted criticism of a new anti-LGBTQ law passed in Uganda.

Cruz’s tweet late Monday morning quoted a New York Times article about the new law, described as “among the most restrictive of its kind in the world.”

According to the Times, homosexuality was already illegal in Uganda, but the bill that Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni signed on Monday broadens the definitions and increases the severity of potential penalties.

Under the new law, punishments include “life imprisonment for anyone who engages in gay sex,” “up to a decade in prison” for “[a]ny one who tries to have same-sex relations,” and the death penalty for those convicted of “aggravated homosexuality,” defined as “acts of same-sex relations with children or disabled people, those carried out under threat or while someone is unconscious.”

“This Uganda law is horrific & wrong,” tweeted Cruz. “Any law criminalizing homosexuality or imposing the death penalty for ‘aggravated homosexuality’ is grotesque & an abomination.”

“ALL civilized nations should join together in condemning this human rights abuse,” he concluded, adding the “#LGBTQ” hashtag.

This Uganda law is horrific & wrong. Any law criminalizing homosexuality or imposing the death penalty for “aggravated homosexuality” is grotesque & an abomination. ALL civilized nations should join together in condemning this human rights abuse.#LGBTQ https://t.co/tTIMR8VtqW — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) May 29, 2023

Cruz’s tweet swiftly caught the attention of critics from both the right and the left, with liberals finding his criticism of Uganda’s government hypocritical while he’s voiced support for anti-woke boycotts by conservatives in the US and not opposed anti-LGBTQ legislation from other Republicans, and he caught the ire of MAGA Republicans for appearing to ally with the left or having misplaced priorities.

Great, now call out @GovRonDeSantis for his law where teachers can't even say gay in the schools. — Michael VanDeMar (@mvandemar) May 29, 2023

THIS is your Memorial Day message? Lmao How about focus on America for once in your life—instead of prompting conflicts overseas You’re a Globalist shill who voted several times to give $100+ BILLION dollars to Ukraine You are an America LAST swamp creature—cut the shit https://t.co/IMdaVjaDpR — Anthony Sabatini (@AnthonySabatini) May 29, 2023

Unsurprisingly, many of the hogs who make up the online right actually agree with Uganda. pic.twitter.com/Wr1Loi2Tjz — Nick Pappas 🌻 (@NickAPappas) May 29, 2023

Ted, seems to me your focus should be here at home working to get the unjustly punished J6 prisoners out of jail. I'm disappointed in you. — joseph t sibre (@sibre_t) May 29, 2023

Um…how's the Texas GOP treating trans people this legislative session? — Lawprofblawg (@lawprofblawg) May 29, 2023

Absolutely. Also, the response to this by your base should tell you a lot — Joshua Reed Eakle (@JoshEakle) May 29, 2023

Why do we give a crap what Uganda wants to do ..we can't even feed and house our own vets so we have no room to council anyone else on good government looks like — Granny Hawkins (@GrannyOutlaw) May 29, 2023

Respectfully, what’s happening in Uganda isn’t my concern or priority. My question is, why is it yours? Has your account been hacked? Why is this new talking point emerging? — Olivia P. Walker (@olivia_p_walker) May 29, 2023

According to Ted Cruz, “civilized nations” support sodomy & genital mutilation https://t.co/9SEYkwuC86 — Kingsley Cortes (@KingsleyCortes) May 29, 2023

Cruz’s tweet did garner some praise, but it was often framed in a way that still took a swipe at the Texas senator.

