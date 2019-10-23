Republican National Committee spokesperson and former Washington Free Beacon writer Liz Harrington failed to defend President Donald Trump over his controversial claims he’s being “lynched” during an appearance on Fox News Radio’s Guy Benson Show, Tuesday.

On the topic of President Trump, Benson commented, “And he’s calling the impeachment process a lynching. You going to try to defend that one?”

“Uh, Jerry Nadler said the same thing about Bill Clinton. I mean…” Harrington replied, prompting Benson to ask, “Is that appropriate?”

After dodging the question, Benson questioned again, “Is it appropriate?”

“Was it appropriate for Jerry Nadler to say it?” avoided Harrington, leading Benson to state, “No. No. Okay. So, but hang on. Do you take my answer that it was inappropriate for the Democrats to do it?”

Harrington then claimed “it was inappropriate for Democrats because you actually had a Starr report that recommended 11 counts,” but still refused to comment on President Trump’s use of the word, as Benson pointed out, “But it’s, it’s the word.”

“You know what the word means, it means mob justice. It means someone who’s guilty before proven innocent,” Harrington explained. “It means exactly what Democrats have been doing, whether it’s Kavanaugh, whether it’s against President Trump with Russia and Ukraine, that’s what it means!”

“But you know there’s other connotations to it,” Benson replied.

“Sure, and so Jerry Nadler and the rest of the Democrats who said it back in the 90s shouldn’t have said it,” Harrington concluded.

“I agree,” Benson concurred, adding, however, “If they were wrong, Trump is wrong.”

