Liz Cheney Says She ‘Absolutely’ Can Win Reelection: ‘A Vote Against Me’ Is A Vote For ‘Somebody Who’s Put Allegiance to Trump Above Allegiance to the Constitution’

Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY), who was ousted from House leadership over her criticism of former President Donald Trump, said she could “absolutely” win reelection during a Sunday interview with 60 Minutes.

In polling from July, only 23% of Wyoming Republicans said they would vote for her — and another 53% described her as “liberal.”

“I think it’s going to be the most important House race in 2022 and it will be one where people do have the opportunity to say we want to stand for the Constitution,” she said.

Cheney then continued: “A vote against me in this race, a vote for whomever Donald Trump has endorsed, is a vote for somebody who’s willing to perpetuate the big lie, somebody who’s put allegiance to Trump above allegiance to the Constitution.”

Cheney has faced fierce Republican criticism for voting to impeach Trump and for rebuking GOP leadership for their response to Jan. 6.

Watch above, via 60 Minutes.

