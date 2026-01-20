‘Loser, Lightweight’: Trump Rages at Don Lemon Over ‘Horrible’ Church Protest Video

President Donald Trump on Tuesday lashed out at Don Lemon for his involvement in an anti-ICE protest that saw demonstrators storming a church.

Days earlier, Lemon captured footage of protesters storming a church in Minneapolis because they believed a pastor was also serving as director of the ICE field office in St. Paul, Minnesota. At the time, the Department of Homeland Security had not confirmed or denied the allegation.

Although Lemon was merely recording the incident as it unfolded, he landed on the Department of Justice’s radar due to his presence at the church. During his livestream, Lemon insisted that the ones storming the church had the right to do so under the First Amendment of the Constitution.

“I’m sure people here don’t like it,” he said in the church, “but protests are not comfortable.”

On Tuesday, Trump opened the White House briefing to recap his first year in office. He began his speech by praising the efforts of ICE and holding up mugshots of various alleged criminals arrested in the state. He used that opportunity to take a swipe at Lemon, adding:

These are tough people. So, this is what the people are trying to protect, because all ICE wants to do is get them out of our country, bring them to the prisons, and jails, and mental institutions from where they came. That’s all they wanna do. They’re patriots and they have to be abused by guys like Don Lemon, who’s a loser, lightweight. I saw him, the way he walked in that church. It was terrible. I have such respect for that pastor. He was so calm. He was so nice. He was just accosted. What they did in that church was horrible yesterday.

Watch above via Fox News.