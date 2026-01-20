JUST IN: Walz, Frey Subpoenaed in Trump Administration’s ICE Obstruction Probe

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz (D) and Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey (D) have been subpoenaed in the Department of Justice’s obstruction probe related to immigration enforcement in the state.

Walz and Frey, along with Attorney General Keith Ellison (D), St. Paul Mayor Kaohly Her (D), and county officials in Ramsey and Hennepin were ordered Tuesday to appear before a federal grand jury, the Associated Press reported, citing a person familiar with the investigation.

Walz posted a lengthy statement to X in response to the investigation against him:

The move comes a week after President Donald Trump threatened to invoke the Insurrection Act if the “corrupt politicians of Minnesota” fail to “stop” widespread and ongoing ICE protests across the state.

“If the corrupt politicians of Minnesota don’t obey the law and stop the professional agitators and insurrectionists from attacking the Patriots of I.C.E., who are only trying to do their job, I will institute the INSURRECTION ACT, which many Presidents have done before me, and quickly put an end to the travesty that is taking place in that once great State,” Trump wrote on Truth Social at the time.

This is a developing story and will be updated.