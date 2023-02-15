Marjorie Taylor Greene and George Santos Co-Sponsor Bill Seeking to Ban Certain Books from Schools

Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) and George Santos (R-NY) have co-sponsored a bill that would prohibit publishers from providing schools with “sexually explicit material.”

Flagged by LGBT Nation, the bill – H.R. 863 – was filed by freshman Rep. Cory Mills (R-FL) last week.

The full text of the legislation is not yet in the House’s legislation database, but it aims to “amend title 18, United States Code, to prohibit a publishing house from knowingly furnishing sexually explicit material to a school or an educational agency, to prohibit Federal funds from being provided to a school that obtains or an educational agency that distributes sexually explicit material, and for other purposes.”

Conservative politicians and media figures have turbocharged the culture wars by claiming schools have become grooming factories where children are sexualized.

Though text of the legislation remains to be seen, its description’s use of the words “sexually explicit material” could prove problematic, as it would seemingly encompass any number of books – including many classics – that describe sexual activity of any kind.

Battles over books are currently raging across the country, particularly in Florida, where a new law has led to uncertainty about which books should be allowed in school libraries and classrooms. In some cases, teachers have opted to shutter their class libraries altogether until licensed media specialists give their approval.

Santos, who is gay, has come under fire over his seemingly endless lies about his education, work history, ancestry, being a broadway producer, and allegedly stealing puppies from Amish farmers using bad checks, among many other dishonesties.

Greene, meanwhile, recently referred to a gay Democratic congressman as a “communist groomer.”

