Nikki Haley Twice Refuses to Answer Hannity’s Question About Where She Disagrees with Trump

Hours after launching her presidential campaign, former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley appeared on Wednesday’s Hannity, where she twice declined to cite any policy differences she may have with former President Donald Trump.

Haley has emphasized the need for new leadership in the Republican Party, but has been light on policy offerings. During her announcement, she called for “mandatory mental competency tests” for politicians over the age of 75 in what was a clear shot at Trump and President Joe Biden.

Sean Hannity welcomed Haley to the show and asked her to distinguish herself from Trump, who announced his 2024 bid in November.

“If you had to delineate where, say, you and President Trump differ on issues, where would you start,” he asked.

Haley, who was Trump’s ambassador to the United Nations, dodged the question.

“Look at everything that’s wrong in this country and tell me don’t need new leadership,” she said. “But the difference is we need new generational leadership. We have to leave the status quo. We have to leave this chaos behind and we’ve gotta start talking about the future.”

She proceeded to rattle off a list of issues facing the country.

Later in the interview, Hannity tried again.

“Let me go back to my original question because anybody that is looking or is seeking the nomination, you’re going to be comparing and contrasting your policy positions,” he said. “Where do you see – if you see – policy differences beyond what you mentioned, which are generational differences? What specific policy areas would you say part with Donald Trump?”

The former governor offered another non-answer.

“What I am saying is I don’t kick sideways,” she said. “I’m kicking forward. Joe Biden is the president. “He’s the one I’m running against.”

Haley appeared on Hannity last month, where the host asked her about policy differences with Trump. She ducked the question then as well.

Watch above via Fox News.

