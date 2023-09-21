Marjorie Taylor Greene Announces She’s Drafting ‘Declaration of War’ Against Mexican Cartels

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene took to Charlie Kirk’s podcast to make a very important announcement: she’s drafting a “Declaration of War” against the Mexican drug cartels.

“Charlie, today in Washington, D.C., we have President [Volodymyr] Zelensky came to the Capitol today of course talking with leaders with Washington wanting billions and billions more dollars, Americans’ hard-earned tax dollars, to go to a war in Ukraine, defending Ukraine’s border, while at the same time, Washington, D.C., is completely ignoring the invasion happening at our border,” Greene said, continuing:

There has been over 10,000 people invade [sic] Eagle Pass in the last 24 hours. This is unprecedented. Our country is under attack, and who is leading the attack, Charlie? Is the Mexican cartels. And so, I’m announcing on your show, that I would like to get Washington to realize who our real enemy is to the American people, who’s responsible for the 300 Americans dying every single day dying from fentanyl, who’s responsible for a multi-billion dollar human trafficking and drug trafficking industry that directly affects the United States of America. And that is the Mexican cartels; not the Mexican government, not the Mexican people. So, I am currently drafting a Declaration of War against the Mexican cartels.”

Kirk jumped in.

“What is nauseating, Marjorie, you have to serve with them; so many Republicans seem infatuated with Zelensky, and they couldn’t care less that yesterday… thousands and thousands of fighting-age young men — not DNA tested, not background checked, we don’t know who these people are — just waltzing right into America to invade the country,” he said.

Congress approved its last formal declaration of war during World War II. There are no constitutional provisions for declaring war on anything other than an actual country, so it’s not clear what exactly Greene’s declaration would entail.

Thursday, the Biden administration announced it was sending an additional 800 troops to the southern border to help with the influx of migrants.

Watch the clip above via Real America’s Voice.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com