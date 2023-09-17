‘Bursting With Migrants’: Fox’s Griff Jenkins Posts Video Of FerroMex Train Headed To U.S. Border ‘Clearly Not Heeding The Message’ Not To Come

Fox News correspondent Griff Jenkins on Sunday shared video of a train he described as “bursting with migrants” who are headed for the U.S.-Mexico border.

Jenkins shared the clip in social media post, saying the footage was captured by Fox News sources, and describing it as showing migrants not heeding the administration’s warnings.

According to Fox News, the people on the train are coming from Zacatecas, Mexico and are cheering en route to the United States.

Republicans lawmakers and pundits for the last year have hammered President Joe Biden as a record number of undocumented people make their way through the U.S. border.

Earlier this Summer, the Biden administration ended the Donald Trump-era immigration policy remain in Mexico, which required asylum-seekers to wait in Mexico for hearings in U.S. immigration court.

Back in June, Vice President Kamala Harris, amid a record number of apprehensions at the border, urged Guatemalan migrant not to enter the United States illegally. She said, “Do not come. Do not come. The United States will continue to enforce our laws and secure our borders.”

Jenkins used the latest footage to imply those efforts have failed in his post on X (formerly Twitter) Sunday.

“FOX News sources capture a FerroMex train bursting with migrants out of Zacatecas heading to our southern border right now cheering and clearly not heeding the message: ‘do not come,'” the Fox News correspondent wrote.

