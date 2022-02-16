Controversial Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) tweeted a scathing indictment of her own party on Wednesday.

In the tweet, Greene blasted her fellow Republicans for being weak on fighting against “Big Tech Censorship.”

Greene has previously called for all Republican House members to boycott Twitter, telling Fox News host Tucker Carlson in January:

Everyone needs to do is do what I did: I went to Gettr, I went to Gab, I went to Telegram. I think everyone should leave and I am asking my entire conference to do it, because you know what you dont keep eating bad food at a restaurant that keeps serving it to you, you get up and leave and you go somewhere else where you are treated well.

Ironically, Greene’s message calling out her party was posted on Twitter. Greene wrote:

If Republicans can’t stop Big Tech Censorship, then what can Republicans even do? Big Tech has gone way past censoring political opinions they don’t like, it’s silencing truth. If we can’t fight to protect truth then what else is left? And what are Republicans even for?

While Greene’s personal Twitter account is still suspended for spreading Covid-19 disinformation, her official account as a member of Congress remains active.

