Marjorie Taylor Greene Calls for Defunding Law Enforcement

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) demanded on Thursday that the Department of Justice be defunded, which would spell the end of several major federal law enforcement organizations.

Greene quote-tweeted a video of Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) questioning DOJ official Matthew Olsen during a hearing of the House Judiciary Committee earlier in the day.

Gaetz, who is reportedly under DOJ investigation for potential sex trafficking of a minor, asked Olsen whether the department is investigating Hunter Biden. The president’s son has long been a target of conservatives over his dubious international business dealings, particularly with Chinese companies. The DOJ has reportedly opened a probe into the younger Biden’s activities.

“Is Hunter Biden a national security threat?” Gaetz asked.

“That’s not a question that would come up before me, Congressman,” Olsen replied.

“You’re the head of the national security division, so it seems sort of on the nose,” Gaetz shot back.

Later in the exchange, Olsen stated, “I’m not gonna talk about any potential ongoing investigations as I sit here.”

Gaetz asked whether Olsen knows where Biden’s infamous laptop is.

“I’m not going to talk about any ongoing investigation,” Olsen answered.

The congressman seized on that remark to claim Olsen “accidentally” confirmed an investigation into Biden, which again, had already been reported.

Greene retweeted the video.

“We don’t answer questions about an ongoing investigation.” This is the controlled fall. Claim Hunter Biden is under investigation so that all information is sealed, and the outcome is under their control. What an incredible injustice to the American people! Defund the DOJ!!! https://t.co/FxEBIiVEOP — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) July 28, 2022

“This is the controlled fall,” Green stated. “Claim Hunter Biden is under investigation so that all information is sealed, and the outcome is under their control.”

She called the situation “an incredible injustice” and called for the DOJ to lose funding.

“Defund the DOJ!!!” she exclaimed.

Defunding the DOJ would mean an end to the FBI, ATF, the Federal Bureau of Prisons, the U.S. Marshals Service, and other enforcement agencies. It would also mean the end of federal prosecutions.

