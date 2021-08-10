Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene has responded to the one-week suspension she has received from Twitter after she publicly derided the efficacy of Covid-19 vaccinations and asked for the FDA to not approve them until more research is done.

News broke on Tuesday that the freshman Republican Congresswoman — and hardcore supporter of former President Donald Trump — was suspended from Twitter for a week after falsely claiming that Covid vaccines are “failing.” She also claimed they “do not reduce the spread of the virus & neither do masks.”

The FDA should not approve the covid vaccines. There are too many reports of infection & spread of #COVID19 among vaccinated people. These vaccines are failing & do not reduce the spread of the virus & neither do masks. Vaccine mandates & passports violate individual freedoms. — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) August 10, 2021

As you can see in the tweet above, Twitter offered a disclaimer saying that the Tweet may be misleading. In fact, it is not clear what scientific study she is citing when she says that the vaccines “do not reduce the spread of the virus & neither do masks.”

Over the past month, certain parts of the nation have seen a sharp rise in Covid-19 infections due to the new delta variant that public health experts say is far more viral in nature and potentially more deadly. In fact, a current map of the highest infection rates coincides with many southern states that have the lowest rates of vaccination. This is why CDC Director Rochelle Walensky — and many other elected officials and media personalities — have correctly assessed that this is currently a “pandemic of the unvaccinated.”

There are reports of breakthrough cases of Covid-19 among the vaccinated, however, the symptoms of those instances are almost always far lesser than those of the unvaccinated. The CDC recently reported that 99.99% of current Covid-19 hospitalizations are patients who have refused vaccinations. Which is, to a layperson, clear evidence that the vaccine is effective.

That data set with either not available to Rep. Taylor Greene or she willfully ignored it, in doubling down in her unhinged and largely illogical rant released via a statement from her Congressional office.

“I’ve talked with numerous people who have scary side effects like Myocarditis, blood clots and miscarriages,” she states, adding “And nearly 7,000 deaths are reported in VAERS on the CDC website.” What she doesn’t mention is that 7,000 cases are reported to the CDC but have not yet been confirmed. But even if they are all confirmed, that represents .004 percent of the over 160 million Americans who have received a shot. Or in other words, one individual of 25,000.

Greene went on to attack Dr. Fauci who, she claims “only harshly criticize(s) bikers at Sturgis riding in open air with no masks, but is silent on Obama’s “sophisticated” birthday party super spreader event for Hollywood and Democrat elites?” Of course, former President Barack Obama abided by CDC guidelines in hosting his party, while Sturgis attendees, largely have not.

And finally, she hit the cancel culture note so popular within her base of supporters. “But Twitter won’t allow any real discussion of the truth from an elected Congresswoman because Twitter only cares about the Democrat Communist agenda for America,” she concluded.

Greene oddly appears to be a fierce opponent to Covid-19 mitigation evidenced by her recent praising of Alabamian supporters that their state had the lowest vaccination rate in the country, which was received with cheers. Alabama also currently ranks 10th in the nation with the highest infection rate, as of August 9th.

Read Rep. Taylor Greene’s full statement below:

Twitter Bans Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene for 7 Days Today, Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene released the following statement after her personal Twitter account was banned for 7 days: “I have vaccinated family who are sick with COVID. Studies and news reports show vaccinated people are still getting COVID and spreading COVID. I’ve talked with numerous people who have scary side effects like Myocarditis, blood clots and miscarriages. And nearly 7,000 deaths are reported in VAERS on the CDC website. In my opinion, the FDA should not approve these vaccines until more research is done. But Twitter suspended me for speaking the truth, and tweeting what so many people are saying. Why does Dr. Fauci only harshly criticize bikers at Sturgis riding in open air with no masks, but is silent on Obama’s “sophisticated” birthday party super spreader event for Hollywood and Democrat elites? Why is it “right and moral” to allow tens of thousands of COVID positive illegal aliens into our country and fly them into every state on the taxpayers dime, yet force our children to mask up for school? But if I dare says the truth, Twitter suspends me because the truth is so offensive to the fragile hypocrites all over Twitter! I refuse to be silent about these important life changing issues and the Communist Chinese bioweapon COVID. After all, I’m an elected Representative of the people of Northwest Georgia — I represent the voice of my district. Clearly Nancy Pelosi doesn’t care about these people, and clearly Twitter only cares about the left’s radical narrative. They will allow porn on Twitter. They will allow posts about parents transitioning their children and changing their gender on Twitter. But Twitter won’t allow any real discussion of the truth from an elected Congresswoman because Twitter only cares about the Democrat Communist agenda for America. It’s a good thing my voters couldn’t care less about Twitter.”

