Fox News Devotes Multiple ‘Cancel Culture’ Segments to One Op-Ed About Snow White Disneyland Ride

Over the weekend the San Francisco Chronicle published on op-ed centering on Disneyland’s revamped Snow White-themed ride. The authors, Katie Dowd and Julie Tremaine, spend most of the time lauding the relaunch, calling it “really good” while extolling its “gorgeous special effects.” At point, however, they note that the “includes a more comprehensive storyline – but that’s also the problem.” They explained:

The new grand finale of Snow White’s Enchanted Wish is the moment when the Prince finds Snow White asleep under the Evil Queen’s spell and gives her “true love’s kiss” to release her from the enchantment. A kiss he gives to her without her consent, while she’s asleep, which cannot possibly be true love if only one person knows it’s happening.

As Snow White is a fairy tale, it is of course not to be taken literally. The authors note as much when they wrote that this last scene “is beautifully executed – as long as you’re watching it as a fairy tale, not a life lesson.”

On Monday this one column, which takes two or three minutes to read, was seized upon by a number of morning and afternoon programs on Fox News and Fox Business as a pernicious example of “cancel culture.”

Matt Gertz of Media Matters highlighted the overkill in response to one passage of one op-ed written by two people who aren’t exactly household names.

All morning long. Because someone wrote a take for the the San Francisco Gate. pic.twitter.com/pfc338doHO — Matthew Gertz (@MattGertz) May 3, 2021

Perhaps most notably, the Fox & Friends crew asked Sen. John Kennedy (R-LA) to weigh in on this very serious matter.

“You know, sometimes I think we’re so screwed,” said Kennedy. “I don’t know where these jack-a-loons come up with this stuff.”

You can watch above, via Fox News.

