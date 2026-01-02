Marjorie Taylor Greene Rips Trump’s Iran Threat as ‘Everything We Voted Against in ’24’

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) attacked President Donald Trump on Friday over his message of solidarity with the pro-democracy protests gripping Iran.

Trump posted to his Truth Social account in the early morning hours, “If Iran shots [sic] and violently kills peaceful protesters, which is their custom, the United States of America will come to their rescue. We are locked and loaded and ready to go.”

Greene shared a screenshot of the post and added, “An Israeli cybersecurity billionaire demanding to take away Americans guaranteed First Amendment Free Speech and President Trump threatening war and sending in troops to Iran is everything we voted against in ‘24.” Greene’s post included a short clip of Israeli entrepreneur Shlomo Kramer on CNBC+ calling for the government to step in and regulate social media, particularly fake accounts and bots operated by foreign governments.

— Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) January 2, 2026

“Trump voters spent the week threatening a tax revolt because they are so furious about the never ending waste, fraud, and abuse of their hard earned money going to foreigners and foreign wars,” Greene continued, concluding:

The focus should be on tax dollars here at home and defending our God given freedoms and rights.

Greene publicly broke with Trump late last year over the release of the Jeffrey Epstein files and on several issues related to affordability. Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY), who has also sparked the ire of Trump, also blasted Trump for his Iran threat, writing:

1) We have problems at home and shouldn’t be wasting military resources on another country’s internal affairs.

2) Military strikes on Iran require Congressional authorization.

3) This threat isn’t about freedom of speech in Iran; it’s about the dollar, oil, and Israel.

Greene and Massie are two of the loudest voices in the GOP who have spoken out against foreign intervention and U.S. support for Israel.

