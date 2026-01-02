Alleged DC Pipe Bomber to Remain in Custody Pending Trial

A magistrate judge has ordered alleged pipe bomber Brian Cole Jr. of Woodbridge, VA, to remain in custody pending trial.

Cole was charged with two criminal counts related to building, transporting, and attempting to detonate pipe bombs outside of the Republican and Democratic National Committee’s headquarters the night before Jan. 6, 2021.

The judge’s decision came two days after prosecutors argued that Cole “would pose a danger to others if he were released and allowed to live with his family,” according to CNN.

Cole’s defense attorney revealed that the defendant has been diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder and obsessive-compulsive disorder, which he argued should be considered when determining pretrial detention.

In the just-released court documents, United States Magistrate Judge Matthew J. Sharbaugh ruled that the government “carried its ultimate burden to demonstrate that there are no conditions of release the Court could impose to reasonably assure the safety of the community.”

With that, the court granted the government’s motion and ordered that “Mr. Cole shall remain detained while this case proceeds.”

Cole waived his Miranda rights after his arrest on Dec. 4, and he gave a full confession, admitting that he drove to D.C. on Jan. 5, 2021 to join a protest over Donald Trump’s loss in the 2020 election.

Cole told authorities he planted the bombs — that did not detonate — because he felt “someone needs to speak up” for those who believed the 2020 election was rigged. He also said he was upset people were being labeled “fascists” and “Nazis” for questioning that the election was “stolen.”

“The defendant explained: ‘I didn’t agree with what people were doing, like just telling half the country that they – that their – that they just need to ignore it. I didn’t think that was a good idea, so I went to the protest,’” the court record said.

The record continued:

The defendant felt that “the people up top,” including “people on both sides, public figures,” should not “ignore[e] people’s grievances” or call them “conspiracy theorists,” “bad people,” “Nazis,” or “fascists.” Instead, “if people feel that their votes are like just being thrown away, then . . . at the very least someone should address it.”

Cole has yet to enter a plea, and no trial date has been set.