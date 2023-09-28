Maxwell Frost Gives Witness the Vapors With Scathing Takedown Of ‘Fake Impeachment’ Hearing

Rep. Maxwell Frost (D-FL) unloaded on the impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden during a meeting of the House Oversight Committee on Thursday – so much so, that one witness appeared aghast at the lawmaker’s scathing remarks.

Led by Rep. James Comer (R-KY), the Oversight Committee has been probing Hunter Biden’s foreign business dealings, which Comer insists involves Joe Biden. The Kentucky Republican has even suggested the elder Biden engaged in bribery while vice president, though the committee has yet to present evidence showing Joe Biden committed wrongdoing.

Republicans on the committee called three witness to testify: Fox News contributor and George Washington University Law Professor Jonathan Turley; Former Deputy Assistant Attorney General Eileen O’Connor; and Bruce Dubinsky, a forensic account. Notably, none of these witnesses were fact witnesses, but rather experts in their respective fields. Nevertheless, the GOP’s witnesses – especially Turley – seemed skeptical about the evidence presented so far.

“This fake impeachment is based on desperate political calculation, not any evidence,” Frost declared. “And Mr. Chairman, you say this hearing is to establish the basis for this fake sham impeachment hearing, but these witnesses are not giving us any basis or giving us any evidence.”

Comer interrupted but Frost reclaimed his time.

“These witnesses are not giving any answers,” Frost continued. “They’re just asking more questions. We have one witness who has a lot of questions – Ms. O’Connor –, Dubinsky – one witness who knows something about accounting but has no real involvement in what’s going on –, and Mr. Turley’s stopping here on his way to his next Fox News hit.”

As he spoke O’Connor could be seen on camera with her jaw agape, as if to be in disbelief at Frost’s dismissive remarks.

“This is not a serious inquiry,” he went on. “Impeachment is something that’s very serious and we have to ensure we focus on the wants and needs of the American people. This is all for nothing.”

After the hearing concluded, Frost made the image of a shocked O’Connor the background photo on his X/Twitter account.

