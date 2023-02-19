Meet the Michigan GOP’s New Leader: An Election Denier Who Believes ‘Demonic Possession’ Can Be Transmitted Through ‘Intimate Relationships’

Kristina Karamo was chosen to lead the Republican Party in Michigan over the weekend, which means that for the next two years, the state GOP will be headed by someone known for espousing election denialism, conspiracy theories, and a multitude of extreme views.

Karamo has been the subject of media coverage ever since last year when she ran with Donald Trump’s endorsement to be Michigan’s Secretary of State. She refused to concede that race despite a decisive loss by 14 percentage points, which followed the conspiracies she was known for pushing about the 2020 election.

But Karamo has moved on — defeating former attorney general candidate Matt DePerno to become the next GOP state chair. Interestingly, Trump had endorsed DePerno for the job, despite his nod to Karamo in the past.

Karamo came out with 58 percent of the vote to DePerno’s 42 percent after an 11-hour convention, and judging by her track record, the Michigan GOP is about to lean further into the hard right.

Here’s the Washington Post’s coverage on Karamo’s rhetoric, especially her belief in demons.

Karamo argued that Christianity belonged at the core of American politics, called evolution “one of the biggest frauds ever perpetuated on society,” and asserted the existence of demons. “When we start talking about the spiritual reality of the demonic forces, it’s like, ‘Oh, my God, this is crazy, we can’t go there,’” Karamo said. “No. It’s like, did you read the Bible? Didn’t Jesus perform exorcisms? … Scriptures are clear. And so if we’re not operating as though the spirit realities of the world exist, we’re going to fail every time.”

Karamo’s beliefs were also catalogued by CNN’s KFile team, which noted her belief that abortion is a “satanic practice” that, according to her, essentially boils down to “child sacrifice.” Karamo has affiliated with QAnon in the past, plus she once claimed on her podcast that demonic possession is real, and can be passed on through “intimate relationships.”

“If a person has demonic possession — I know it’s gonna sound really crazy to me saying that for some people, thinking like what?!” said Karamo. “But having intimate relationships with people who are demonically possessed or oppressed — I strongly believe that a person opens themselves up to possession. Demonic possession is real.”

