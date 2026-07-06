Trump Invokes 2020 Election Claims to Defend His FIFA Red Card Intervention: ‘We’ll Say It Was Rigged’

President Donald Trump compared his phone call about a controversial red card in the FIFA World Cup to his baseless claim that the 2020 election was stolen from him.

On Monday, the president was asked about his alleged role in FIFA overturning the suspension of U.S. soccer star Folarin Balogun. Balogun received an automatic suspension after he was handed a red card in USA’s round of 32 match against Bosnia and Herzegovina, and that ruling was met with widespread outrage domestically. FIFA then announced on Sunday that Balogun’s red card had been suspended, allowing him to play in Monday’s round of 16 match against Belgium. In response, the Belgians rushed to challenge that decision. FIFA shot it down.

Trump confirmed that he spoke with FIFA President Gianni Infantino and asked for a review of the red card. While talking about the situation, Trump argued that if the suspension was upheld and Belgium won, fans would have claimed the match was rigged in Belgium’s favor. He then drew parallels to his own repeated claims that the election was rigged against him six years ago.

“This game would have a big mark on it if we lost, if we won– no matter what happened,” Trump said. “You have to let them use their best players, and the game tonight’s going to be amazing. And we’re gonna have a full team, and Belgium’s gonna have a full team. And you know what? If they beat us, then they can be really proud. The other way, if they beat us, we’ll say it was– I say it was rigged just like the election was rigged in 2020, but I won’t get into that.”

Watch above via Fox News

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