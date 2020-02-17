comScore

Mike Bloomberg Mocked For Suggesting Bernie Can’t Win Election With His Mean Bernie Bros

By Charlie NashFeb 17th, 2020, 11:21 am

The 2020 Democratic presidential candidate and billionaire Mike Bloomberg was mocked on Monday for suggesting that fellow candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) won’t be able to win the election if his supporters insult opponents on social media.

In an ad, Bloomberg compiled a series of insults from small social media accounts which back Sanders, and wrote, “We need to unite to defeat Trump in November. This type of ‘energy’ is not going to get us there.”

Twitter users were quick to mock the ad, with some pointing out that a similar “energy” helped secure President Donald Trump the White House in 2016.

Others noted that demonizing an opponent’s entire voter base was the same mistake Hillary Clinton made during the previous election.

New York Times opinion writer Elizabeth Bruenig questioned how Bloomberg could complain about social media insults when he allegedly told a pregnant employee to “kill” her baby and “suggested that a computer program that can perform oral sex could replace his female employees.”

“So sorry his comms team had to see some rude tweets, though. Must’ve been hard,” she added.

Journalist Matt Binder also pointed out that Bloomberg himself said Sanders would have beaten President Trump in the 2016 election had he been nominated instead of Clinton.

