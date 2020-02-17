The 2020 Democratic presidential candidate and billionaire Mike Bloomberg was mocked on Monday for suggesting that fellow candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) won’t be able to win the election if his supporters insult opponents on social media.

In an ad, Bloomberg compiled a series of insults from small social media accounts which back Sanders, and wrote, “We need to unite to defeat Trump in November. This type of ‘energy’ is not going to get us there.”

We need to unite to defeat Trump in November. This type of “energy” is not going to get us there. https://t.co/bPuUZMs2d6 pic.twitter.com/Tdp6mpWjcX — Mike Bloomberg (@MikeBloomberg) February 17, 2020

Twitter users were quick to mock the ad, with some pointing out that a similar “energy” helped secure President Donald Trump the White House in 2016.

Others noted that demonizing an opponent’s entire voter base was the same mistake Hillary Clinton made during the previous election.

Absolutely. A candidate whose extremely online admirers insulted his political rivals has never achieved electoral success in the United States.https://t.co/8GWSA02hGd — Ben Sixsmith (@BDSixsmith) February 17, 2020

setting aside the ridiculousness of one of the most powerful men in america complaining about mean tweets, yes this is the exact “energy” that is going to be needed to defeat Trump https://t.co/sNGb74vlNA — Rob (@robrousseau) February 17, 2020

That nobody — even those with $60 billion — can yet figure out a better attack on Sanders than the primitive, cheap 2016 tactic of highlighting mean tweets from random, anonymous, ostensible supporters should be highly encouraging to the Sanders campaign. https://t.co/TbtVk6OmeK — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) February 17, 2020

How hopelessly online do you have to be to think that taking swipes at Bernie Bros is a vote mover? https://t.co/jbnm8PaJF1 — Liam Donovan (@LPDonovan) February 17, 2020

Attacking another candidate’s supporters — rather than the candidate himself — is an interesting strategy https://t.co/AVnk2gHCry — Peter J. Hasson (@peterjhasson) February 17, 2020

I did not expect this campaign to so quickly turn into a Bret Stephens column but here we are https://t.co/L5TfjlQxJV — Ishaan Tharoor (@ishaantharoor) February 17, 2020

What if Bloomberg is running to ensure the reelection of his old buddy Trump? https://t.co/gZn8rqcAYD — Trita Parsi (@tparsi) February 17, 2020

New York Times opinion writer Elizabeth Bruenig questioned how Bloomberg could complain about social media insults when he allegedly told a pregnant employee to “kill” her baby and “suggested that a computer program that can perform oral sex could replace his female employees.”

“So sorry his comms team had to see some rude tweets, though. Must’ve been hard,” she added.

Mike Bloomberg allegedly told a pregnant woman to “kill [her baby],” and suggested that a computer program that can perform oral sex could replace his female employees. So sorry his comms team had to see some rude tweets, though. Must’ve been hard. https://t.co/MsTA1PAf5E https://t.co/16Y3fvE1lT — Elizabeth Bruenig (@ebruenig) February 17, 2020

Journalist Matt Binder also pointed out that Bloomberg himself said Sanders would have beaten President Trump in the 2016 election had he been nominated instead of Clinton.

here’s mike bloomberg after the 2016 election saying bernie sanders would have beat donald trump https://t.co/9i52ftNtVX pic.twitter.com/ZRjOyfqenM — Matt Binder (@MattBinder) February 17, 2020

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]