Mike Pence Hits Donald Trump On Fox News: Americans Want to See ‘Respect and Civility’ From Their Leaders

Former Vice President Mike Pence took an indirect shot at his former boss, Donald Trump, when asked about the former president possibly announcing a third White House run on Tuesday night.

“Your former boss, by all accounts, is going to get back into the presidential field. He is going to announce that he wants to seek the Republican nomination for a third time. What do you make of that tonight?” anchor Bret Baier asked Pence.

“Well, it’s a free country, Bret. The president’s entitled to make whatever announcement that he wants to make tonight,” Pence replied, adding:

But as I wrote in my book that was just released today, I’m incredibly proud of the record of the Trump-Pence administration. We rebuilt our military, revived our economy, secured our border, unleashed American energy, and saw conservatives appointed to our courts at every level, including three to the Supreme Court that gave America a new beginning on the right to life this year.

“But all of that being said, as I’ve traveled around the country over the last two years, what I hear again and again, Bret, is that people want to see us return to the policies of the Trump administration,” Pence continued before getting to criticism of Trump.

“But I hear people saying that they would like us to move forward with leadership that will unite our country around our highest ideals and reflect the kind of respect and civility that the American people demonstrate to each other every day,” Pence added alluding to Trump’s penchant for name-calling and lack of civility.

“You know, once you get away from politics, as we have when Karen and I move back to Indiana, you know, you’re reminded the people of this country actually get along pretty well every day. We find a way to work through our differences. And I think it’s time that we had leadership in this country that reflected that commitment to respect for every American, while at the same time continuing to fight for all the policies that I chronicle in that book, the successes of the Trump administration, of which I’ll always be proud,” Pence concluded.

“So just listening to you, you wouldn’t vote for him?” Baier then asked, responding to Pence’s indirect criticism of Trump.

“Well, I just, I honestly believe that we’re going to have better choices, Bret,” replied Pence, adding:

I think, you know, Donald Trump was the only candidate in 2016 who could have defeated Hillary Clinton. I saw that firsthand. And after he won that Indiana primary, I never doubted that he was going to win. And I chronicle that in my book.

“You doubt it now?” Baier asked.

“I think I think different times call for different leadership. And in the days ahead, I just have heard all over the country from people who’ve stopped, express support and appreciation for the record of our administration that they want to see leadership that brings our country together while still fighting for all the things that have always made this country strong and prosperous,” Pence concluded.

Watch the full clip above via Fox News

