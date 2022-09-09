Mike Pence Roasted For Calling Out Biden’s MAGA-Extremism Speech: ‘Sir, Should We Have… Let Them Hang You?’

Mike Pence waded into territory he possibly should have best steered clear of on Thursday night as he railed against President Joe Biden’s recent speech calling out what he views as extremism in the MAGA base.

Pence, who walks a tight rope between distancing himself from some of the more far-right aspects of the MAGA base and embracing the legacy of Donald Trump’s time in office, took to Twitter to declare his disapproval of Biden’s message.

“Did you see that speech last week? President Biden held a partisan campaign rally at Independence Hall in Philadelphia, flanked by uniformed United States Marines, and revealed what’s truly at stake in the next election,” Pence began in a lengthy thread.

The former vice president added, “Never before in the history of our nation has a President stood before the American people and accused millions of his own countrymen of being a ‘threat to this country.’ To top it off, President Biden had the audacity to claim, ‘I’m asking our nation to come together, to unite.’”

Trump famously publicly pressured Pence to refuse to certify the 2020 presidential election on Jan. 6 and as the U.S. Capitol was attacked on that day pro-Trump rioters chanted “hang Mike Pence.”

Furthermore, Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) and the House Jan. 6 Committee revealed Trump’s reaction that day to Trump learning of the chant.

Cheney said in June:

Aware of the rioters chants to ‘hang Mike Pence’, the president responded with this sentiment: ‘Maybe our supporters have the right idea’. Mike Pence ‘deserves it.’

Pence’s attack on Biden’s speech and defense of the MAGA base raised plenty of eyebrows online and led to widespread mockery.

“His predecessor wanted to see you hanged by a violent mob he incited in an attempted coup,” George Conway wrote in response to Pence’s criticism of Biden.

“Sir, should we have… let them hang you?” asked screenwriter Michael Greene.

Below is a round-up of more responses to Pence:

