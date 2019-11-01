Journalist and author Molly Jong-Fast slammed President Donald Trump’s personal attorney Rudy Giuliani, Friday, for comparing the impeachment inquiry to into President Trump to former Sen. Joseph McCarthy’s authoritarian crackdown on those who were perceived to be communist sympathizers.

“Pelosi and Schiff massive attack on our constitution is worse than anything since Senator Joseph R. McCarthy. Every substantive right trampled. An innocent conversation falsified,” declared Giuliani on Thursday. “@realDonaldTrump did nothing wrong. The crimes will be the frame-up.”

Pelosi and Schiff massive attack on our constitution is worse than anything since Senator Joseph R. McCarthy. Every substantive right trampled. An innocent conversation falsified. @realDonaldTrump did nothing wrong. The crimes will be the frame-up. — Rudy Giuliani (@RudyGiuliani) November 1, 2019

Jong-Fast, whose grandfather Howard Fast was made to testify before the House of Un-American Activities Committee in 1950, replied, “Joseph McCarthy was a Republican who hunted and jailed Hollywood actors and writers (including my grandfather Howard Fast).”

Joseph McCarthy was a Republican who hunted and jailed hollywood actors and writers (including my grandfather Howard Fast) https://t.co/sIuCh9iHFw — Molly Jong-Fast (@MollyJongFast) November 1, 2019

“@RudyGiuliani stop comparing Joseph McCarthy to Democrats,” she proclaimed.

Jong-Fast later added, “People in my timeline saying it was good my grandfather was jailed for his political beliefs because they don’t agree with them is peak 2019.”

People in my timeline saying it was good my grandfather was jailed for his political beliefs because they don’t agree with them is peak 2019. — Molly Jong-Fast (@MollyJongFast) November 1, 2019

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]