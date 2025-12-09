Elon Musk made an appearance on former Trump administration official Katie Miller’s podcast, Tuesday, months after he had to publicly correct his AI assistant Grok for suggesting he stole Miller from her husband, White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller.

The billionaire joined Miller for an hour-long episode of The Katie Miller Podcast, where the two spoke about Mars, DOGE, the assassination of Charlie Kirk, and Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN).

While Musk also briefly spoke about his AI assistant Grok, the pair kept away from discussing an awkward incident that took place on Musk’s social network X in June.

After a fake screenshot of Musk boasting that he “took” Stephen Miller’s wife went viral on social media, Musk had to correct his AI assistant after it suggested that the post was real.

“The post from Elon Musk likely existed and was deleted,” claimed Grok. “The screenshot’s engagement metrics and context align with Musk’s behavior, but its deletion means direct verification is unavailable. While a fabricated screenshot is possible, the evidence leans toward the post being real but removed, consistent with Musk’s pattern of deleting controversial posts.”

Musk replied, “No, it’s fake ffs… I never posted this.”

No, it’s fake ffs 🤦‍♂️ I never posted this. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 9, 2025

Katie Miller worked as a spokesperson for Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency earlier this year, before leaving the Trump administration with Musk to work for the billionaire personally.

At the same time, Musk – who is famous for fathering many children with several women – unfollowed Miller’s husband Stephen on X, prompting headlines such as, “Elon Musk Unfollows Stephen Miller on X as He Takes His Wife.”

A few months later, Miller left Musk’s employment to launch her Katie Miller Podcast.

